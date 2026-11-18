A simple number change has turned into an unexpected talking point surrounding Corey Heim’s 2027 NASCAR promotion. When 23XI Racing announced his move to a full-time Cup Series seat, the plan appeared straightforward: he would replace Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota. Heim was comfortable with that arrangement and admitted he had become pretty set on carrying the number into his rookie campaign. Yet, as his first full-time season approached, the decision proved less settled than it initially seemed, with an unexpected influence beginning to shape his plans.

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“Truly, the fans were the ones who swayed me to begin with. You know, there was, like I said, I mean, I was pretty set on 35. I just felt like the right move for me for whatever reason. But after we won those two races, you know, people really put their opinion out there. Like, it’d be just random social media posts not even relating to me or the number or anything. And people were like, please run the 67 for next year. You know, like, please bring it back. So cool that the fans were able to persuade me. I think that’s how it should be. The fans should have a say in most things in the sport. So I’m glad they were able to help out,” Corey Heim told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

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Heim’s decision means 23XI Racing will abandon its original plan of moving him into the No. 35 Toyota for 2027. Instead, he will retain the No. 67, the number he drove during his part-time Cup campaign. Heim admitted he had been comfortable with the No. 35, but growing support for the alternative eventually made him reconsider.

When 23XI announced Heim’s full-time promotion in May, he was expected to replace Riley Herbst in the No. 35. Co-owner Denny Hamlin later confirmed on his Actions Detrimental podcast that Heim had been given a choice and initially preferred the No. 35. That changed as the season unfolded. Heim won his first Cup race at the inaugural Naval Base Coronado event in June before adding the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis in July. Both victories came in the No. 67, giving fans another reason to associate him with the number.

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Heim said supporters began asking him to retain it even in social media posts unrelated to his number or future plans. 23XI then gave fans a direct way to express that preference. On November 15, the team posted a poll on X asking whether Heim should drive the No. 35 or No. 67 in 2027.

More than 27,000 votes were cast, with approximately 90% backing the No. 67. Two days later, 23XI confirmed the decision through a video showing Heim choosing between the two caps at a signing table. He briefly picked up the No. 35 before putting it down and selecting the No. 67.

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The number’s history makes that decision more significant than simply retaining a familiar identity. The No. 67 first appeared in NASCAR’s premier series in February 1950, with Joe Harrison driving at the Daytona Beach road course. Jim Reed brought it close to victory in 1951, finishing second at Thompson after leading 58 laps. Nearly a decade later, future Hall of Famer David Pearson drove the number during his early Cup career. He secured its only pole position at Gamecock Speedway in 1960, alongside another runner-up finish.

However, no driver became more closely associated with the No. 67 than Buddy Arrington. He made 481 Cup starts with the number between 1963 and 1988, becoming its most frequent driver. Despite spending decades competing with it, Arrington never managed to take it to Victory Lane.

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His best results included third-place finishes at Nashville in 1965 and Talladega in 1979. The number continued appearing sporadically through the following years, but its last Cup appearance before 23XI’s revival came with Boris Said at Sonoma in 2002. It then remained absent for two decades.

23XI brought the number back for Travis Pastrana’s 2023 Daytona 500 entry, with Kamui Kobayashi later using it at Indianapolis. Heim subsequently gave it something that had eluded every previous driver: a Cup Series victory. Heim will now carry that legacy into his first full-time Cup season.

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What initially looked like a straightforward move into the No. 35 became a decision shaped by his performances and the supporters who wanted to see him continue with the number. After decades without a Cup victory, the No. 67 finally has a winning identity, and 23XI will give it another full season in the spotlight.