Corey LaJoie Admits Critical Mistake as Overtime Mayhem Steals Career-Defining Win in Shocking Finish

Corey LaJoie didn’t return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series to just make laps. He came back to contend. Ahead of the Michigan race, LaJoie made it clear that his nine-race run with Spire Motorsports wasn’t about passing time or filling gaps between TV commitments. It was about chasing a long-awaited victory. “I’m going to take it seriously. This is my shot, and I’ve been making a living at this for 10 years,” LaJoie said before the green flag dropped.

For LaJoie, a win would be more than just another stat, it would be the fulfillment of a dream he’s been chasing since childhood. This was a comeback born of unfinished business. After parting ways with Spire Motorsports in the Cup Series, LaJoie found himself circling back to the very team that had let him go. But this time, it was different. This time, he would race their best equipment, and with one of the top trucks in the series. At Michigan, the stakes were high.

Not just for the race, but for his reputation, his redemption, and the proof he needed, for himself and the sport, that he still had what it takes to win at the national level. But as the sun set over Michigan International Speedway, what started as a storybook return turned into chaos. LaJoie didn’t just come close to winning, he had it in his grasp. Yet, in a matter of seconds, the script flipped. A strategic misstep, combined with late-race mayhem, ended what could have been a defining moment. The heartbreak was palpable, and the frustration was raw.

Corey LaJoie admits a strategic mishap!

Michigan gave Corey LaJoie his best shot yet to finally break through. A huge crash on Lap 121 set him up on the front row for the first overtime restart. From there, survival was the name of the game. Multiple pileups pushed the race into a triple-overtime finish. LaJoie remained in the mix through it all, holding strong inside the top five. But then came the final restart, the moment that defined everything.

Instead of choosing the front row for the last restart, LaJoie lined up second in the outside lane. That proved costly. The push didn’t come, and the lane didn’t move. He lost clean air and got stuck in traffic. The chance to win evaporated in seconds. In his 303rd start across NASCAR’s top three series, LaJoie’s winless streak continued. He crossed the line in fifth, painfully close again, but no trophy in hand. After the race, his frustration was visible when he spoke to the broadcasters.

While sharing his thoughts, he didn’t dodge the truth. “I knew we were in the right spot to be, so I’m just really frustrated. We say all the time, winners choose the front row, and we had the chance to choose the front row. We didn’t… The lane was soft, the push didn’t come, and we just kind of got stuck in bad air. The last one, I chose the wrong lane. I was second. Should have chosen the front row. In hindsight, it’s 20-20. Because he did, right? He was like fourth or fifth. And he won, and I didn’t,” he said in the post-race interview.

The frustration goes deeper than just strategy. This was LaJoie’s shot to prove that he was more than just a fill-in, more than a TV analyst moonlighting in a truck. The speed was there. The preparation was there. What he lacked was the execution at the very end. The weight of Michigan is heavier because of what came before it. In February, LaJoie made headlines, and not the good kind. Speaking candidly, and admittedly while “hungry” on a five-day fast, he took a swipe at the Truck and Xfinity Series.

“Do you wanna go pump the ego up and hold a trophy on a Friday when there’s 12 people in the grandstands?” he said at the time. The comments didn’t sit well with drivers in the garage. It painted him as dismissive of the very series he’s now competing in. Ahead of Michigan, LaJoie tried to set the record straight. “I’ve said a lot of dumb things on camera. That was just another one,” he admitted. “I wish I hadn’t added that ‘12 (fans)’ comment.”

He further acknowledged the backlash and recognized how those words hurt people. This Truck ride, he explained, was a chance to reset that narrative. “There are hundreds, if not thousands, of kids/drivers that would love this nine-race opportunity. I’m going to take it seriously.” Now, he has eight more chances to show that seriousness. Next up is Richmond on August 15, where he’ll once again pilot the No. 07 Chevrolet. Notably, he’ll run all seven playoff races, aiming not just to win but to help Spire Motorsports capture the owner’s championship.

LaJoie Finds Joy in Broadcasting!

While Michigan ended in disappointment on the track, Corey LaJoie’s off-track journey continues to thrive. As an analyst for Amazon Prime’s Cup Series coverage, he’s found a refreshing balance in his life. The intensity of Cup racing had worn him down, but broadcasting has rekindled his passion. “Life’s pretty good right now, three boys under five, and the TV work has been a blast. I told my wife, and told everyone, if I’m doing this, you’re going to get all I got every week for nine weeks,” he recently shared in an interview.

Returning to Spire was a twist of fate, but not one filled with bitterness. “He didn’t really give me a chance to read the fine print, I definitely said ‘yes’ in so many words,” LaJoie laughed. His return to the same organization he once left feels less like unfinished business and more like a second act. “That truck will be the best piece, relative to the field, that I’ve ever driven. Obviously, the goal is to win.”

More than anything, LaJoie has rediscovered what he missed—the grind. “I’ve genuinely missed the trenches, working toward a common goal,” he said. “I’m fired up to drive this truck with Alan and the whole group.” Whether it ends with a trophy or not, LaJoie’s return has reignited a fire that even a triple-overtime heartbreak couldn’t extinguish. For now, he’s racing with purpose, calling races with passion, and embracing every lap along the way.