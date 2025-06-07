Corey LaJoie Issues Bizarre Message as NASCAR Return Sparks Fan Backlash

Corey LaJoie has never been the guy to sugarcoat things, and that’s part of what’s made his NASCAR journey so compelling. A scrappy underdog with a name that carries racing royalty, LaJoie carved out a space in the Cup Series not with flash, but with pure grit and resilience. Fans have seen him grind it out with mid-tier teams, deliver surprise performances, and speak his mind when others play it safe.

But when he stepped away from the Cup Series in 2024, it felt like the end of a turbulent chapter. Now, in 2025, he’s back! And let’s just say, his return hasn’t been the feel-good story some expected. In fact, judging by his latest comments, it’s been more like a messy reunion. So, what exactly did LaJoie say that has fans split down the middle?

Corey LaJoie’s return feels more like a divorce than a homecoming

Corey LaJoie’s exit from Spire Motorsports in 2024 wasn’t clean. It wasn’t quiet either. After four seasons of battling it out in the No. 7 car, LaJoie suddenly walked away. The move came just as the team’s future was getting brighter. Spire had new investment, a solid alliance with Hendrick, and rising expectations. But for LaJoie, it was time to hit pause as he called the pending departure “bittersweet.”

He said he needed space to breathe. Time to figure out what was next. Fans respected it. Some even applauded the honesty. But the garage buzzed with whispers: was he burned out, frustrated, or simply tired of playing second fiddle? No clear answer ever came. And then, out of nowhere in 2025, LaJoie returned. Where? Of all places, back at Spire.

Corey LaJoie is officially set to run nine of the final 13 Craftsman Truck Series races in 2025, starting with the DQS Solutions and Staffing 200 at Michigan. But the manner in which he returned? That’s where things start to get complicated. At the press conference ahead of Michigan, Corey LaJoie explained his return with a weird analogy.

“It’s been a lot of emotions going back in there. It’s like when you’ve worked building a house for five years, and then your wife becomes a TikTok star and says she’s not happy anymore, and she kicks you out. And then she calls you back a year later, and you have to go live in the guest room, and she’s there with her new boyfriend. That’s how this thing goes,” Corey LaJoie said.

Well, that analogy? It sent NASCAR X into meltdown. Some fans laughed it off. Others weren’t so kind. LaJoie could have chosen better words. But was he really out of line? Or was he just brutally honest in a way most drivers never dare to be? Let’s dive into how fans are reacting to LaJoie’s raw return.

Fans don’t hold back after Corey LaJoie’s Spire comeback

Corey LaJoie’s return to Spire didn’t exactly land the way he may have hoped. One fan posted, “Been more wise for him to just express gratitude for the opportunity and keep all the other words to himself.” That sentiment echoed widely. Many believed LaJoie’s dramatic metaphor during the press conference wasn’t the right look for someone returning to the same team he walked away from last year.

Another fan commented, “Well, he isn’t as good as any of the 3 drivers currently driving for Spire.” It’s a harsh take, but there’s data behind it. Spire’s current full-time lineup includes Carson Hocevar, Justin Haley, and Rajah Caruth. Hocevar already has five Truck Series wins and multiple top-10s in Cup. Haley is a Cup Series winner at Daytona and a proven talent on superspeedways. Caruth has also turned heads with raw pace and poise far beyond his experience, including the recent win in the 2025 Rackley Roofing 200.

Corey LaJoie, by comparison, has yet to win in any of NASCAR’s top three series. Across 275 Cup starts over a decade, he has zero wins with only eleven top-10 finishes. His Truck and Xfinity records? He’s still winless there, too. Even the top-10s are significantly less over here (2 in Xfinity and 1 in Truck Series). Some fans cut even deeper. “He’s still a low talent hack and this also proves a d bag on top of it,” one wrote. Another added, “Just say you like cashing the check, but you don’t want to drive for them.”

One fan summed up the confusion perfectly: “I…um…I have just one question. What in the actual f—?” That reaction echoed the sentiment of many who were caught off guard by LaJoie’s metaphor-laden rant. Another comment added, “So then why take the deal if you don’t wanna be there. Be happy you got something at least.” And honestly, they have a point. In today’s NASCAR climate, even talented drivers like Corey Heim have struggled to land full-time rides. LaJoie, despite his mixed record, is fortunate to have a seat—something far from guaranteed in this ultra-competitive ecosystem.

At the end of it all, the fans’ frustration was clear: if he didn’t really want to be there, why return at all? Corey LaJoie’s talent, heart, and honesty have always divided fans. But now that he’s back, can he finally prove them wrong?