Corey LaJoie Pokes Joey Logano With Backhanded Dig After Star NFL Appearance

Joey Logano has never shied away from being that fierce, competitive man on the racetrack. Whether it’s the questions around his championships or his support for the playoff format, he has a habit of dealing with all kinds of criticism very well. He recently concluded a well-known guest appearance on the NFL’s Corgi Cup clash between the Panthers and the Buccaneers. Corey LaJoie, who noticed Logano’s media dazzle from a distance, couldn’t help but take a sarcastic jab at him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

LaJoie’s subtle dig at Joey Logano

Corey LaJoie’s tweet dropped mere minutes after pit crew member Bozi Tatarevic posted on X, “We have @joeylogano doing commentary for the Corgi Cup here at halftime for the @Panthers game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

LaJoie responded with a single line: “A man will go to the ends of the earth for some DAP points,” layering sarcasm over Logano’s pursuit of the Driver Ambassador Program (DAP) in NASCAR’s revamped playoff format.

NASCAR’s Driver Ambassador Program (DAP) was launched in 2025 to reward drivers for promoting the sport through media hits, fan events, and interviews. It’s meant to reward drivers for promoting the sport more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each 15 minutes of exposure nets one point, with massive payouts: top performers in segments earn up to $1 million biannually, and the bottom around $7,500.

Joey Logano topped the 2025 Driver Ambassador Program in the first half of the season. Ross Chastain was first in the second half of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Logano became the face of the Driver Ambassador Program by consistently earning points through major appearances and moments. These included a Super Bowl LIX pregame appearance, fan events in Mexico City with Scott McLaughlin, strong playoff performances while defending his points lead, and a hard-fought overtime win in Texas.

As NASCAR gets ready for 2026 FOX broadcasts beginning with the Daytona 500, his NFL spot fits in well, enhancing cross-sport credibility.

LaJoie, meanwhile, is winless in the “death spiral” of 2025 at Spire due to a last-lap Bristol controversy, crew turnover, and equipment malfunctions. He went through phases of “mad,” “sad,” and “appreciative” sadness after leaving, and he is currently at peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jayski’s NASCAR Silly Season account propelled the exchange, threading it into a free-agency frenzy. Fans erupted in replies, hailing LaJoie’s wit while speculating Logano’s media grind masked playoff pressures.

There has been no response from Team Penske yet, but the timing of LaJoie’s tweet made it a perfect offseason moment, as it mixed rivalry with DAP’s promotional push.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corey LaJoie’s resilience post-Spire

Corey LaJoie’s sharp tweet gains layers from his gritty 2025 journey after Spire Motorsports cut ties post-2024, midseason swapping him for Justin Haley despite a standout Daytona 500 P4 amid mostly top-20 droughts.

Seeking a “clean slate,” Spire handed reins to crew chief Rodney Childers, leaving LaJoie to run a charter-less Rick Ware Racing schedule, four Cup starts, qualifying on merit, peaking at 22nd while dodging full-time Xfinity or Trucks demotion.

“You know the five stages of grief. I feel like I’m in the last stage now,” he told The Athletic, channeling raw emotion into reinvention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Broadcasting became his lifeline: Amazon Prime tapped his 2014 Cup debut experience for their 2025 analyst debut, a role he credits with salvation.

“Being on Prime helped me weather the storm… they give you the right tools… and we went and had a blast. That helped turn the ship back the right way,” LaJoie revealed, blending booth insight with track cameos.

A 2026 Prime return looms as he chases full-time Cup redemption. “I’ve been still chasing the dream… if that window is closed, I’ll just shift gears and go on to the next thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans echo his viral Logano impressions and Talladega dust-ups, creating excitement for 2026 from Daytona to Mexico City.