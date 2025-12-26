Corey LaJoie Publicly Speaks Out Against Vocal NASCAR Fans as Hate Goes Out Hands

NASCAR used to be simple: show up on Sunday, watch cars go fast, argue about it on Monday, then move on. Now? Every race feels like a referendum. The playoff format gets dragged weekly, the sport’s shift from its rural roots sparks endless debates, and NASCAR’s push to attract younger fans often leaves longtime loyalists feeling pushed aside.

Add business-driven decisions, lawsuits, and constant rule tweaks (opposite to what fans want), and you’ve got a fanbase that’s louder and angrier than ever. In the middle of that noise, Corey LaJoie finally said the quiet part out loud, calling out how nonstop outrage has reshaped the way fans experience the sport.

Corey LaJoie addresses the hate against NASCAR

“2005 Coke 600 is on FS1, Jimmie Johnson beats Bobby Labonte to the line. Labonte in the #18 FedEx car because Leffler DNQ’d in the #11 car. Broadcast is talking dirty air, cars run better in clean air, and there are a number of empty seats but no one cares.”

That was the fan’s nostalgic tweet. However, Corey LaJoie’s reply cut straight through it: “Because there wasn’t an echo chamber invented yet for everyone to pile their opinions onto every week…”

And honestly? He’s not wrong.

Scroll through X on any given race weekend and it’s the same cycle on repeat. The playoffs are ruining NASCAR. The Next Gen car is killing racing. The sport has lost its soul. Ratings are down. Fans are angrier than ever, and social media has turned every minor frustration into a full-blown referendum on the future of the sport.

There has been a viewership decline over the years, no denying that.

But here’s the uncomfortable part: NASCAR isn’t just a tradition anymore. It’s, at its core, a business. And it’s fighting for relevance in a crowded sports landscape. Formula 1 is booming in the U.S. Supercars are gaining traction. Even IndyCar is carving out a sharper identity. Standing still simply isn’t an option.

That means experimenting. It means making decisions that won’t please everyone. Expanding internationally. Tweaking formats. Chasing new fans while trying not to lose the old ones. That balance is brutal. And honestly, no version of NASCAR will ever make everyone happy. That’s the hard truth!

LaJoie’s point wasn’t that fans shouldn’t care. It’s that outrage now travels faster than perspective. In 2005, complaints stayed at the track or the bar. In 2025, they live forever online. Most importantly, they are louder, harsher, and piled on weekly. NASCAR has issues. Fans have valid criticisms. But the constant negativity? That echo chamber LaJoie mentioned might be doing just as much damage as any rule change.

Will LaJoie return for the 2026 Daytona 500?

The Daytona 500 – The Great American Race – isn’t just another stop on the NASCAR calendar. It’s the sport’s Super Bowl, a 200-lap pressure cooker where careers can change in one draft-assisted run to the checkered flag. Since 1959, Daytona has been the ultimate proving ground, rewarding patience, survival instincts, and a little bit of luck on the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

Corey LaJoie knows that better than most.

In the 2025 Daytona 500, Rick Ware Racing rolled out a second entry specifically for LaJoie. While it didn’t turn into a Cinderella story, he brought the car home P22, navigating the usual chaos, big wrecks, and late-race desperation that define Daytona. It wasn’t a headline result, but it reminded fans why LaJoie continues to be valued on superspeedways: smart drafting, race awareness, and an ability to avoid the wrong accidents.

That’s why speculation has picked up about whether he’ll be back for 2026. Right now, the answer leans toward no. At least not automatically. LaJoie himself has made it clear that Daytona is the one race he’s still open to entertaining, but only under the right circumstances.

“I’ll entertain Daytona 500 offers because I think I can compete for a win in a decent car there, and [I] made the race the hard way a couple of times,” LaJoie said. “So, I think I bring some value to a team, and you could also make about a year’s worth of pay in one week. So, I’ll look at that, but yeah, like Truck Series offers, I’m not entertaining.”

That quote tells you everything. Daytona isn’t off the table. But it has to be worth it. As of now, LaJoie’s 2026 plans include returning as an analyst for Prime, giving him a steady role in NASCAR media.

Beyond that, his driving future remains fluid. If the right team comes calling with a competitive superspeedway package, don’t rule out a one-off Daytona return. But unless that happens, Corey LaJoie may be watching The Great American Race from the booth and not the cockpit.