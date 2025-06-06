Corey LaJoie Scrambles to Repair Image After “12 Fans” Truck Series Jab Resurfaces Before Michigan Start

Back in February, Corey LaJoie sparked a firestorm within the NASCAR world with a few offhand remarks that many say showed clear disrespect to the lower-tier series. On the back end of a tough offseason, LaJoie was asked if he’d consider driving in the Truck or Xfinity Series. His response, flippant and raw, hit a nerve. “Do you wanna go pump the ego up and hold a trophy on a Friday when there’s 12 people in the grandstands? No, I wanna compete against the best…,” he said.

The line wasn’t just dismissive, it disrespected hundreds of drivers and thousands of fans who follow the lower-tier series religiously. The backlash was swift. Fans called him arrogant. Drivers saw it as a slight. In a sport built on climbing the ladder, LaJoie kicked at the rungs. He was already walking a thin line. He had bounced from team to team, missed real chances to win, and hadn’t proven himself in Trucks or Xfinity. Instead of rebuilding his career quietly, LaJoie threw gas on the fire.

Now, just a few months after those controversial comments, LaJoie is back in the very same Truck Series he once publicly discredited. Starting this weekend at Michigan, he’s set for a nine-race run with Spire Motorsports. But before he even fires up the engine, LaJoie has gone full throttle into image repair mode. The jab about “12 fans” has resurfaced, and the veteran driver isn’t lifting while explaining his previous comments.

Corey LaJoie’s Truck comeback brings old fire back

Corey LaJoie is scheduled to run nine races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this year, starting at Michigan. But ahead of his Michigan start, during a media session, LaJoie took the opportunity to clean up the mess from earlier this year. While answering Bob Pockrass’ question, he said, “You’ve known me for a long time, Bob, so you know I’ve said a lot of dumb things on camera, this was just another one. I said something about not going out in the Truck Series and racing in front of 12 fans. Just to clear the context up for everybody.”

“I said that on the morning of a five-day fast… I wish I hadn’t added that “12” comment, right? People within the Truck garage took offense to it. It came out in such a negative light for just a couple of comments I said when I was hungry,” he further added. Now more reflective, LaJoie understands the importance of the opportunity. “There are hundreds, if not thousands, of drivers who would love this nine-race opportunity… I take all that into consideration. I’m going to try all I’ve got.”

He added, “I’m looking to just be like, for myself, I want to win a national race.” The stats back the urgency. In his entire career, LaJoie has only made five starts in the Truck Series, with his last top-10 finish coming in 2014. Notably, He’ll drive the No. 07 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, the same truck that Kyle Larson wheeled to victory at Homestead earlier this season. After Michigan, LaJoie will race at Richmond and then run the final seven playoff races as the team chases an owner’s championship. It’s a surprising move, especially considering LaJoie’s earlier reluctance toward racing in the series. The move is a full circle for LaJoie, who helped build Spire’s Cup program years ago.

Despite falling out of favor after 2024, he’s back with old friends in a new role. “It’ll be nice to have some consistency with the team to get acclimated to these vehicles, chase some wins and hopefully, a Truck Series owner’s championship,” LaJoie said. Team co-owner Jeff Dickerson also emphasized that LaJoie was the natural choice. “The driver we were all talking about, without saying his name, was Corey LaJoie,” he noted, pointing to the trust and history between the two sides. Notably, a win now wouldn’t just be personal redemption; it would reset his reputation.

NASCAR veteran had backed LaJoie

However, not everyone disagreed with Corey LaJoie’s original sentiment. NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace had backed him, saying, “Corey LaJoie is exactly right… I ran 20th in the Cup Series all the time, and I made five times the money doing it.” Wallace explained that while fans may idolize Xfinity and Truck wins, the Cup Series is where the money and recognition are. “It does not pay the bills,” he added bluntly, defending LaJoie’s choice to prioritize Cup racing.

Notably, LaJoie’s last two years in the Cup Series were mixed. He made 275 career Cup starts but had no wins. In 2024, his full-time ride with Spire Motorsports slipped away while rookie Carson Hocevar outperformed him. LaJoie later ran seven races with Rick Ware Racing. He also ran three races with them in the ongoing season, including the Daytona 500. But without much to show for it, he pivoted to TV. As an analyst on Prime Video, he brought fresh energy to the broadcast booth and became a fan favorite once again.

But on the racetrack, LaJoie’s stats remain shaky. He hasn’t raced in Xfinity since 2017 and had no notable Truck Series run in over a decade until now. In fact, his best Truck finish is still that tenth-place result from 2014. For someone who leaped directly from ARCA to Cup, bypassing the developmental stages, this nine-race stretch is as much about proving he belongs as it is about winning.

LaJoie admitted, “The more that I try to control… the worse that it goes. So, I’m going to hold onto this thing loosely and race the hell out of this thing.” LaJoie’s return to racing coincides with a broader mission: to restore both his competitive edge and his public image. While he’s owning up to his earlier misstep, he’s also ready to seize this second chance with Spire.