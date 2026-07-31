“Couldn’t Feel My Legs”- Female Grassroots Icon Details Horrific Tragedy That Nearly Ended Her Racing Career

Short-track racing is literally in the DNA for SK Light Modified driver Sami Anderson. At Stafford Motor Speedway, generations of the Anderson and Mebrino families have built a legacy that is woven into the Connecticut track’s history. She looked destined to carry her family’s banner and script more history. But a freak accident last year raised questions if she would be able to walk again, let along compete on ovals.

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“My car, I tried to start it back up. It didn’t start. And it was in that moment that I realized that I couldn’t feel my legs at all. And I started freaking out immediately once I realized that.”

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Almost a year later, Sami Anderson can still clearly recall those scary moments.

On August 28, 2025, Anderson was traveling home from work when she encountered a crash on I-384. She tried her best not to hit the crash in front of her, but got rear-ended by a motorist.

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The distracted motorist, who was traveling at an estimated 80 mph, crashed into Anderson’s vehicle. This impact forced it about 40 feet forward and almost threw her into the initial collision.

After the crash, her initial reaction was to see whether there would be another collision. Cory, her boyfriend heard the entire collision while using the car’s hands-free system. He told her to get off the road right away. Anderson, however, was unable to. Her vehicle refused to start. She quickly became aware of something far more terrifying. Her legs were completely numb.

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The trip in the ambulance to Hartford Hospital was excruciating. Anderson acknowledged that the pain wasn’t her greatest dread when the doctors talked about surgery. Instead, it was the potential that she may never be able to walk again.

Anderson had to conclude her 2025 racing season early because of the injuries. At first, doctors cautioned that it would never be feasible to get back into a race car. Yet she couldn’t abandon her racing dreams. She recovered and raced again.

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On June 12, 2026, Anderson won her maiden SK Light Modified race at Stafford Motor Speedway, marking the emotional and gratifying return.

For a driver who had spent months questioning whether her racing career was finished, it was an incredible accomplishment.

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Anderson took the lead at the drop of the green flag. Being tailed by Dylan Houghton right until the final laps of the race, Anderson didn’t yield and grabbed the checkered flag.

Crossing the finish line first in 2026 meant far more than collecting a trophy for Anderson. After nearly losing both her mobility and her career, simply climbing out of the race car under her own power had already become a victory. Her first SK Light Modified win only made that comeback complete.