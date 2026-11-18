The throttle was not supposed to stay open. But when Maddi Gordon lifted her foot during a burnout, her Top Fuel dragster kept running. It was her fifth run in the car, and she suddenly found herself in a situation she had repeatedly asked her team how to handle. She had feared this exact moment, but what happened next would test everything she had learned during preparation.

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Speaking to Bob Pockrass, Gordon recalled the incident and the moment she realised her team had prepared her for the unexpected.

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“I couldn’t stop the race cars.”

She then explained how she reacted,

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“I threw the fuel shutoff, the engine revved up, it actually went faster, and I was over it at that point, so I hit the kill switches. The engine shut off, and our car chief, Chuck, got on the radio and said, ‘Great job. You did everything perfect.'”

That was not simply a case of a rookie getting through an uncomfortable moment. Gordon had specifically asked her team what to do if the throttle stayed open. She knew the procedure, understood what each switch would do, and followed the instructions when she needed them.

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The incident gave her something that no amount of preparation could fully provide, proof that she could handle an unexpected problem inside the cockpit.

There was plenty for her to learn before she could even think about competing with the established names in Top Fuel. Maddi Gordon came from a third-generation drag racing family and had already won three national events in Top Alcohol Funny Car. However, moving into Top Fuel meant an entirely different level of acceleration and responsibility.

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A Top Fuel dragster can cover 1,000 feet in less than four seconds, reaching speeds above 330 mph. The power delivery is so aggressive that even experienced drivers must remain precise with their inputs. For Gordon, the biggest question was whether she could physically handle the speed.

Her sixth run finally gave her an answer. She explained that she stayed on the throttle past the 300-foot mark and reached the point where the clutch locked up. The car pulled more than five and a half G-forces before she lifted around 800 feet.

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“You know, it took a couple runs. We were just getting everything together. I mean, this was a race car and a team that were brand new, and we had a lot of learning to do together.”

That learning process also explains why Maddi Gordon speaks so highly of the people around her. Crew chiefs Rob Flynn and Troy Fasching worked to get the new operation ready, while car chief Chuck Grospitch helped guide her through the technical demands.

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Team owner Ron Capps also backed a driver who had never competed in Top Fuel professionally. Gordon admitted she was not initially convinced she could do it herself. In fact, she credited the team’s confidence with helping her find her own.

“I truly believe that they did, and honestly, I didn’t know if I believed in myself. I had never done this before, but it really was the confidence that my team had in me, that Ron Capps had in me, that gave me the confidence that I can do this.”

The results eventually justified that belief. Maddi Gordon opened her professional Top Fuel career with a semifinal appearance at Gainesville, defeating Shawn Langdon and Tony Schumacher along the way.

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In June, she won her first Top Fuel event at Norwalk, beating four-time champion Antron Brown in the final. She added runner-up finishes at Brainerd and Dallas.

By November 16, she had another achievement to celebrate. NHRA named Gordon its 2026 Rookie of the Year after she finished sixth in the championship standings.

Her season also included a 342.11-mph career-best run at the NHRA Finals in Pomona. That is a long way from the fifth run when she could not get her dragster to stop. But perhaps the most important thing Maddi Gordon learned that day was not how fast she could go. It was that she could trust herself when something went wrong.