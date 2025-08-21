County Sheriff Arrests 30+ Influencers After Dozens Break Into Forgotten NASCAR Track for Clout

Kentucky Speedway, nestled in Sparta, was once a beacon of NASCAR ambition. In 2000, it opened its doors with the dream of hosting a NASCAR Cup Series race. Despite early challenges, including legal battles and logistical hurdles, the track finally achieved its goal in 2011 with the inaugural Quaker State 400. Over the years, it became a staple for NASCAR fans, witnessing thrilling races and memorable moments. However, as the sport’s landscape evolved, Kentucky Speedway’s prominence waned, leading to its removal from the Cup Series schedule in 2021. Fast forward four years, and the Speedway is now being raged and trespassed by influencers who claim it to be abandoned, just for some followers and views. The County Sheriff has finally opened up about the ongoing problems.

Kentucky Speedway hosted NASCAR Cup Series races from 2011 to 2020, under the Quaker State 400. Brad Keselowski holds the record for most wins at the track with three: 2012, 2014, and 2016. However, the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule released yesterday does not include Kentucky Speedway among its 38 events, indicating that NASCAR has no plans to return to the venue soon.

And now, over 30 individuals have been arrested for trespassing at Kentucky Speedway. Gallatin County Sheriff Bud Webster reported that influencers gained unauthorized access to the facility, often by jumping fences or cutting through, and posted videos on social media platforms, claiming that the venue was abandoned. These actions have led to vandalism and property damage.

Despite the misconception, Kentucky Speedway is not abandoned. It still hosts small events and serves as a venue for the Richard Petty Driving Experience. Additionally, parts of the property are rented out to companies such as Ford for vehicle storage. Sheriff Webster emphasizes that the facility is private property and not abandoned, urging the public to respect its status. Webster said, “It’s been quite the ordeal since then. When they post to social media, it’s my understanding that they get paid if they get so many followers or hits, so that’s what the purpose of it is.” And he has also said that these videos have prompted others to go inside.

He said, “Those gentlemen had posted to social media about an abandoned speedway, and since then, it’s been one group after another coming in there from all over. I’m not sure what the future holds for the speedway, but they still maintain the property, they still operate and they still have staff on hand.”

The sheriff’s office has responded by increasing patrols, installing security cameras, and collaborating with private security firms to monitor the property. Moreover, the individuals arrested for trespassing at Kentucky Speedway will face legal consequences, including charges of trespassing and burglary.

But now, with NASCAR having moved on to different racetracks and NASCAR officials wanting to expand their global footprint, one official has sounded off alarms on racing in Canada. However, amid all this, Kyle Busch warns about why viewership in NASCAR has dropped.

Kyle Busch reveals the reason behind NASCAR viewership decline

NASCAR viewership from last weekend at Richmond Raceway reveals a very concerning pattern. As the event registered the fourth-lowest audience since 2020, the Cup Series race was held on Saturday night instead of the traditional Sunday slot and drew an average of 1.39 million viewers, a shift in scheduling that may have contributed to its decline.

And veteran driver Kyle Busch seems to have an answer for that, as he recognizes the waning popularity of the sport, citing the dwindling crowd sizes at race venues. He commented, “I think it’s a culture problem, and I say that in regard to the world culture. In the 80s and 90s, you had a bunch of hotrod guys who were cool with scooping up their 1970s, 1980s street rods. A lot of those guys are aged out. I just think the problem we’re running into is there’s not a lot of race fans anymore. People would always bring their kids on the track, but now there are just so many other things people can do otherwise. Going to the lake, taking your kids to a bounce house.”

And the reports indicate exactly that. Compared to last year’s race, Richmond attracted 2.22 million viewers, and this year’s audience represents 38%. The event was the second-to-last race of the season, and it also followed a 60% decline from last year’s penultimate race at Daytona International Speedway, even though NASCAR did not compete with any other motorsport that weekend.

The 2025 NASCAR regular season is averaging 2.64 million viewers, marking the lowest regular season average in the sport’s history. NASCAR reached peak popularity in the early 2000s, but interest sharply declined following the 2008 economic downturn, and now things aren’t looking as good for NASCAR as they were.