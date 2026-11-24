Hendrick Motorsports has made its 2027 crew-chief choices, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. is questioning the timing of one promotion. Adam Wall is moving from the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series to William Byron’s No. 24 Cup team, while Rudy Fugle shifts from Byron to Alex Bowman’s No. 48.

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The move gives Wall the biggest assignment of his career and breaks up his promising partnership with Corey Day.

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Wall’s promotion follows a strong first full season leading the No. 17 Chevrolet. He and Day won four races in 2026, added 12 top-five finishes, 22 top tens and two poles, and helped Day finish fifth in the O’Reilly standings. Wall is not new to Hendrick’s Cup operation: he previously worked as a lead engineer with Kyle Larson’s No. 5 team during its 2021 championship season. But engineering a Cup car and calling the shots as its crew chief are different responsibilities.

That distinction was at the heart of Earnhardt Jr.’s reaction on The Dale Jr. Download. “He’s got some big shoes to fill,” he said, before clarifying he was not talking specifically about replacing Fugle. “I’m just saying Cup crew chief shoes are big shoes to fill, no matter what car you’re going to.”

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Byron is a proven race winner and championship contender, and the No. 24 carries the expectations that come with one of Hendrick’s flagship entries.

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This raises the question of whether Wall and Day were separated before they had fully explored what they could achieve together. Earnhardt Jr. said he would have preferred to see them stay together for another season, especially after their progress in 2026. “I would have loved to have seen Adam with one more year with Corey, just for the experience that Adam would have gotten,” he said.

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“I thought they were so poised to make a run at the championship in the O’Reilly Series.” He felt their second half of the season showed what the pairing could become.

But the opening at the Cup level did not appear in isolation. Blake Harris, who led Bowman’s No. 48 team, is leaving Hendrick for Trackhouse Racing, where he will work with Shane van Gisbergen in 2027. That created a vacancy, and Hendrick chose to move Fugle to Bowman while promoting Wall to Byron.

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Earnhardt Jr. acknowledged that timing likely shaped the decision: the organization had an opportunity to give Wall a Cup role and chose to take it.

Jeff Gordon has since explained that Byron himself was open to a change late in 2026. After six seasons with Fugle, Byron wanted to evolve in his role and take on more leadership within the team.

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Gordon compared it to his own experience moving on from Ray Evernham as he matured as a driver. The Byron-Fugle partnership produced 16 Cup wins, back-to-back Daytona 500 victories in 2024 and 2025, and three straight Championship 4 appearances from 2023 through 2025.

It was a successful pairing, but Hendrick believed a different coaching relationship could help Byron take another step.

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Earnhardt Jr. was careful not to second-guess Hendrick’s knowledge of its own people. He stressed that Rick Hendrick, Gordon and the organization understand Wall’s abilities far better than outside observers. His concern was the extra experience Wall might have gained by staying with Day, not whether he deserved the chance.

Earnhardt Jr. also expects Day to remain competitive, saying Hendrick will put him with another crew chief and give him the tools to keep producing a fast car. The replacement for Wall on the No. 17 has not yet been announced.

Fugle, meanwhile, brings Cup experience to Bowman, who is entering his final full-time season in 2027. Bowman welcomed the move with a joke about Fugle making him throw up while he rode as a passenger in a Corvette, saying they were already “off to a great start.” The new pairing has a clear objective: help Bowman finish his full-time Cup career on a high.

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Wall now has his opportunity. Earnhardt Jr. believes he can grow into it, even while wondering whether another year with Day might have made the move stronger. Hendrick has made its call, and Wall must now prove he belongs on the sport’s biggest pit box.