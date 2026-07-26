Cup Driver’s Brickyard Praise Triggers Bold Offer From Track Boss Roger Penske

Carson Hocevar put his Spire Motorsports Chevrolet on the pole for the Brickyard 400 at 186.598 mph, edging teammate Daniel Suárez by 0.056 seconds to give Spire a front-row lockout. For a 23-year-old at an unsponsored team with no manufacturer backing, qualifying fastest at one of motorsport’s most storied venues was already a statement. But before the race even started, Hocevar found himself in a very different kind of conversation, and it opened a door he has been eyeing for a long time.

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Hocevar walked up to Roger Penske before the Drivers’ meeting and told him the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was his favorite track in motorsports. Penske owns the facility. He also heard an opportunity. He immediately tried to talk Hocevar into running the Indianapolis 500, one of the Crown Jewels in world motorsports.

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“Hocevar opened the conversation by telling Roger Penske how IMS is his favorite track. Penske responded by trying to talk Hocevar to attempt the Indy 500,” NASCAR journalist Jordan Bianchi reported via X on Sunday.

IMS is an iconic track steeped in racing history. But this was not a random comment from Hocevar. It has been part of his life since before he was a professional racing driver. Growing up in Michigan, he raced quarter midget cars in the IMS parking lot as a kid. Standing on the same ground as a Cup Series pole-sitter is the kind of thing he had always been chasing.

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The Spire Motorsports driver’s interest in the Indy 500 is also well documented and already has some structure behind it. Spire Motorsports operates out of the same facility as Andretti Global, one of IndyCar’s top teams. Hocevar embedded with the Andretti crew during Indy 500 practice earlier this year to get a closer look at what the job actually involves.

Hocevar has also been doing what he called “redneck science measurements” to figure out whether his tall frame and short torso can fit inside an IndyCar cockpit safely.

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He has spoken openly about wanting to attempt The Double, racing the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Tony Stewart remains the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles competitively in a single day. Hocevar has said he has the confidence to handle 240 mph and the aero-wash that comes with it.

Hocevar wants to win at IMS. He also knows what winning there would mean in terms of what comes next. After claiming the pole, he was asked what his celebration would look like if he won the Brickyard. He said he had ideas, big ones, but refused to share them. “I think Roger Penske would kill me if he knew some of the ideas I had.”

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He acknowledged that IMS operates under a level of tradition and respect that most tracks do not. He would have to police himself. That tension, between his instinct to go completely loose in victory lane and the weight of the venue, is genuinely funny coming from a driver who just out-qualified Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick on their best shot.

Roger Penske heard Hocevar say IMS was his favorite track and responded with a recruiting pitch for the biggest open-wheel race in the world. That is how quickly this conversation moved. The pole was already impressive. The conversation before the race might matter more.