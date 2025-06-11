Cup Series Drivers On-Board With NASCAR’s Unprecedented Move to Follow Formula 1

The Cup Series is packing its bags and heading south… way south. For the first time since 1958, NASCAR’s premier division will run a points-paying race outside the U.S., and all eyes are on Mexico City. Set for June 15th, the race will be held at the legendary Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a high-speed circuit already famous for hosting Formula 1’s Mexican Grand Prix. Preparations are buzzing, and fans can’t wait to see how stock cars handle the tight corners and long straights. But hold up! This Mexico trip isn’t the only Formula 1 crossover in the works.

Behind the scenes, NASCAR has been quietly taking notes from F1’s playbook, and it’s about to make one of its boldest pivots yet. While the racing world watches Mexico, the Cup Series is prepping for a shift that could change the sport’s entire DNA.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cup Series drivers embrace NASCAR’s new podium celebration

As NASCAR continues to evolve, one of its most talked-about recent changes is the introduction of podium celebrations for the top three finishers. Well, motorsports fans might know that this is an idea borrowed directly from Formula 1. This move has drawn enthusiastic reactions from drivers, many of whom see it as a long-overdue recognition of the sport’s depth and competitiveness.

AD

Ross Chastain, known for his candidness, was quick to voice his support. “I love it. I’ve always been a little disappointed that we don’t celebrate second and third more because it means so much,” he said. Historically, NASCAR has focused almost exclusively on the winner, with Victory Lane celebrations rarely extending to podium finishers. This tradition has left many strong performances, especially repeated top-three finishes, underappreciated by drivers, teams, and fans alike.

Michael McDowell, whose background includes extensive open-wheel and sports car racing, also welcomed the change. “Well. I love it. I know that that’s not traditionally what our sport has done, but I’m not traditionally from the sport, and so I know the value for teams and for partners and for everybody involved to be a part of a podium celebration,” he exclaimed. Podium celebrations have long been a staple in other motorsports, right from their origins, adding a sense of occasion and recognition for all top finishers.

McDowell also shared that he had previously pitched the idea to NASCAR’s current Executive Vice President and Chief Venue & Racing Innovations Officer, Ben Kennedy. “So I actually brought this up to Ben Kennedy like four or five years ago, and he was like, ‘I kind of like it, but I’m not sure if I love it,'” McDowell revealed. Kennedy plays a pivotal role in shaping the calendars for its top three series. He was also instrumental in launching the Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Coliseum, a bold pre-season exhibition race.

McDowell further emphasized the importance of recognizing strong performances, saying, “I think that our sport is at that level where you runner-up finishes like for Carson last week is a big deal and it should be celebrated.” Carson Hocevar’s second-place finish at Nashville, for example, was a standout moment for the young driver and his team. Starting 26th, Hocevar methodically climbed through the field, survived contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and executed a strong pit strategy to reach second, ultimately finishing just behind Ryan Blaney.

By embracing podium celebrations, NASCAR is not only aligning itself with global motorsport traditions but also giving drivers, teams, and sponsors more opportunities to shine.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Champagne celebrations – From NASCAR’s Victory Lane to Formula 1’s iconic podiums

While NASCAR’s new podium celebrations are drawing praise for recognizing top-three finishers, another tradition unites motorsports across the globe. Well, you might have guessed it right. We are talking about he act of popping a bottle of champagne. In NASCAR, the moment a driver reaches Victory Lane, it’s almost guaranteed that his or her team (often led by a grinning crew chief) will surprise the winner with a bottle of champagne.

The driver shakes the bottle, pops the cork, and sprays the bubbly over crew members, family, and sometimes even broadcasters, turning Victory Lane into a scene of pure joy and camaraderie. This ritual has become a staple of NASCAR’s post-race celebrations, symbolizing triumph and hard-earned success.

The origins of the champagne spray trace back to motorsport’s most storied events. The tradition began in earnest at the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans, when Dan Gurney, alongside A.J. Foyt, spontaneously shook a bottle of Moët & Chandon and sprayed the crowd after their victory. That moment became legendary and set the standard for celebrations in motorsports worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Formula 1, meanwhile, has elevated the champagne celebration into a global spectacle. After every Grand Prix, the top three drivers step onto the podium, where they are handed oversized bottles of bubbly, now often Ferrari Trento sparkling wine, before dousing each other and the crowd below. These moments have become iconic, with drivers like McLaren’s Lando Norris creating chaotic but memorable scenes of exuberance and mischief.

Whether in NASCAR’s Victory Lane or Formula 1’s podium, the champagne ritual connects fans and competitors through moments of shared triumph. As NASCAR expands its celebration traditions, the spirit of these iconic moments, rooted in spontaneity, camaraderie, and pure elation, remains at the heart of motorsports everywhere.

