Kyle Busch Refuses to Give Up on NASCAR Career With Richard Childress as He Finds New Motivation

From 18 years of success to three years of constant failures, Kyle Busch‘s journey seems to have come to an impasse. While the entire NASCAR community speculates on his future and his next destination after the end of his contract with Richard Childress Racing, Busch is focused on something else entirely. The source of his motivation in the face of universal doubt proves that he doesn’t really want to deny any criticism. What he wants instead is to set an example.

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Rowdy’s fatherly sentiments take over amidst a difficult career stretch

A decade ago, Kyle Busch was the youngest member of the Busch racing family. His brother was the one backing him up and hyping his talents. But now, it’s Rowdy’s turn to do the same for his children – Brexton and Lennix. While Lennix is only three, Brexton, at the age of 10, is already proving himself as a one-of-a-kind racer. And for the winner of the 2025 Tulsa Shootout Jr. Sprint Championship, Kyle Busch is the biggest source of inspiration – which has become Busch’s inspiration in turn.

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Speaking about the same while addressing the downward spiral in his career, Busch shared, “I am raising a little racer myself, right? Brexton sees every weekend, and he’s around. He sees me go home, and you know, he sees me watching SMT film or looking at the data and being in the team meetings…

“Just, it’s for me to show him that there’s a lot of work that goes into this. That you have to pour it in in order to get the results out of it. So, yeah, we want to win; we want to be successful… So, trust me, this is my life, our life, everything we have known, and now another generation is coming in.”

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NASCAR history is rich with successful father-son duos, from the championship reigns of both Lee and Richard Petty to the separate but equally iconic legacies of Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. Now, Chase Elliott continues to build on his father Bill’s legacy, a path the Busch family seems destined to follow.

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Given his career trajectory, Brexton will almost certainly end up in the big ranks. And his father has already begun building towards that. Kyle Busch Motorsports has been focused on giving Brexton the best equipment possible. Busch himself admitted that his cars are built better than the rest, giving Brexton Busch an early edge.

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“I feel like for racing in the kids’ class and things like that, you know, our cars were good, and he did a good job, and he’s developed further than a lot of ten-year-olds, but he was winning races.” Brexton also had some amazing sponsors like SportClips Haircuts, Cheddar’s, and Lucas Oil early in his career. His father’s success and fame are also clearly paving the way for his own illustrious career from a young age.

For the first time in his career, Busch is truly slow. The two-time Cup Series champion is stuck in a winless streak of 102 races, sitting 27th in the standings. However, he’s determined to use this struggle as a teaching moment. On the other hand, when it comes to his own career, Busch is adamant that Richard Childress Racing is the best team for him. His words show that he is not considering leaving anytime soon.

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Kyle Busch finds hope in teammate’s performance

Donning the legendary No. 3 on his car, Austin Dillon has been racing at Richard Childress Racing since 2014. He has had his moments in the Cup Series, but he could never really reach the top of the standings in any season.

Nevertheless, ever since he partnered with Kyle Busch, Dillon seems to be improving his form. While Busch stayed winless, Dillon qualified for the Playoffs and won a race in the past two seasons. Even in 2026, Dillon has brought forth better results than Busch.

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It may not amount to much in the 2026 season, but in terms of team dynamics, Dillon sits in P25 against Kyle Busch’s P27 in the Cup Series driver standings. So for this weekend, Busch is looking forward to learning from Austin Dillon.

“I gotta give credit where credit is due. I feel like Austin, Jazzy, and Oswell are clicking right now, and they are able to get the best out of their race cars. They are smart in what they are doing in being able to have all the right stuff, so I feel like we are just kind of a little behind the 8 ball on the 8 car a little bit.”

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Now, he and his team are working to fine-tune their own setup to match Dillon’s pace. Despite the current struggles, Busch remains confident that RCR has what it takes to turn things around.