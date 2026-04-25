“Time for Fresh Blood”: Denny Hamlin Issues Verdict on Jim France’s Exit Months After Confessing His ‘Despise’

Only a few months ago, Denny Hamlin was waging war against NASCAR and the France family, claiming “all will be exposed” with the backdrop of 23XI and FRM’s antitrust lawsuit with NASCAR. It was pretty clear that Hamlin did not harbor any soft feelings towards the leadership. Yet somehow, when the family is finally relinquishing its monopoly after 78 years, Hamlin is rather supportive of them.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, one might wonder why, and the answer lies in the context of the lawsuit itself. At that time, one of his employees made a remark that many found sickening. “Jim dying is probably the answer,” the text message read. And Hamlin didn’t hide his disdain for the same. “My despise for the France family runs deep… please let’s not sabotage our own business,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thus, it makes total sense why Hamlin said in his recent interview, “It was an unfortunate situation that it went as far as it did. But I think everyone learned a lot from that. You know, and it’s what matters. You know he had to come in to a challenging situation and step in. Obviously COVID was something that he had to navigate.”

“I thought he did it very well. There are just a lot of things that he wanted to see our sport head down a certain path, and some were successes and some were not. That’s really what you’ll have no matter who’s in charge. Not everyone’s gonna bat 100 percent. You know it was time for fresh blood…”

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s not forget the circumstances that led to Jim France taking over NASCAR. His predecessor and nephew, Brian France, was arrested on drug charges, and NASCAR was in total disarray due to his decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had introduced the Playoffs system to curb the dominance of a single driver, and Jimmie Johnson was laughing in his face by abusing the system to win seven championships. Jim France took over in 2018, and within 3 years, he had to face a terrible situation with the sport.

With television ratings dropping to record lows in 2018 and the sport losing more than 700,000 viewers over the year, France and NASCAR had to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, everyone thought that it was all over for NASCAR. A sport that was struggling to retain an audience was now struck with a pandemic that completely prohibited contact between people. Not many thought France would be able to match the tenure of his father or his brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, Hamlin’s comments further establish that France’s stepping down is not a direct result of the lawsuit. Moreover, in recent years, NASCAR has checked off several milestones by acquiring a new media rights deal, locking in a long-term charter extension with teams, resolving its legal disputes (of course), and reshaping the championship playoff format. France felt that the sport was now at a stage where it could enjoy an unprecedented period of stability, making the transition in leadership feel both timely and seamless.

And France never wanted to be in the spotlight anyway. Before 2018, he worked in executive roles behind the scenes, never really stepping into a public-facing role. So, it was time for “fresh blood” indeed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamlin’s support doesn’t seem that shocking when you consider that, after the lawsuit, Hamlin and France were spotted together on cordial terms, suggesting that, despite the intensity of their courtroom clash, both viewed it as part of doing business. After several parties emptied the courtroom, Hamlin even stayed behind to share how France’s leadership moulded him into the person he is.

“That’s why we were willing to shoulder the challenges that came with taking this stand. We believed it was worth fighting for a stronger and more sustainable future for everyone in the industry,” Hamlin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

His business partner and NBA GOAT, Michael Jordan, echoed the same feelings, saying that the lawsuit was never to simply criticize the leadership, but to move towards what he called “progress”. When speaking alongside France after the settlement, Jordan added, “I think level heads have gotten us to this point where we can actually work together and grow this sport. I am very proud about that, and I think Jim feels the same”.

The Jim France effect in NASCAR

How can a team sport with a crew of more than 10 members survive the circumstances France faced during COVID? As it turns out, in NASCAR’s case, it can not only survive but also end up growing. In a country where people literally worship the NFL, NBA, and other leagues like the MLB, NASCAR became the very first sport to resume its operations and successfully complete its entire schedule without a delay or cancellation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most impressive part was the fact that they strategically invested in eSports to retain partners during this new era and ended up losing only 2% viewership compared to the previous year. As disclosed by their official site, they earned 2M new viewers who were tuning in to watch eNASCAR.

Jim France and his team further completed 94 national events throughout the year with three new teams (including Denny Hamlin’s own 23XI Racing) and four new major sponsors.

Hamlin fought tooth and nail for the survival of his team in 2025, but deep down, he inadvertently knew that Jim France was the savior who brought NASCAR back from the brink of destruction. Now, Steve O’Donnell and Ben Kennedy will be continuing his legacy as the sport begins another era of rebuilding with fans at the center.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s more interesting is that this new change has brought NASCAR the youngest set of executives among all major sports in the world. O’Donnell, who is 57, and Ben Kennedy, who is 34, lead the way among executives from Formula 1, IndyCar, PGA, NFL, NHL, etc.