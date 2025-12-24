Cup Series Rival Crosses Into Kyle Larson’s High Limit Racing Backyard With Bold 2026 Powerplay

Kyle Larson’s High Limit Racing has attracted quite a few new names in just its third year of running. The Sprint car series puts up drivers against a unique challenge in the dirt, testing endurance, accuracy, and overall racecraft, all while battling over 20 other cars in a small field. The racing series has taken off quite well, and the drama is only going to increase next year.

Compared to their initial races in the 2022 season, the High Limit Racing series has witnessed a stable growth in participation and sponsors, also increasing the prize purse. Moreover, there is interest from the Cup Series teams as well, and Larson needs to gear up to see one of his rivals stepping on the track.

Cup Series team prepared to go all in on Larson’s dirt racing

Fielding three full-time cars in the Cup Series, Spire Motorsports has witnessed significant growth in recent seasons. However, the team will expand its racing operations as they move away from the solid asphalt of the tracks to dirt racing in 2025.

Spire recently announced their full-time entry for Giovanni “Gio” Scelzi in the High Limit Racing Series in the upcoming season. This is a massive decision for the team. Spire could be looking ahead at new horizons in 2026 with its dedication to dirt racing.

“Going on the road with High Limit is like a dream come true and to do this with people I have deep respect and appreciation for makes it even better,” Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson said.

Dickerson seems to be rather confident with the team heading into the new series. In his statement, he backed Spire Motorsports, claiming that dirt racing has been a part of their history.

“We are not a NASCAR team that is going dirt racing. We are dirt racers who happen to have a NASCAR team. This is in our blood, and we can’t wait to get to Vegas in March,” he added.

Understandably, the lawsuit settlement will help the team fund their expanded operations. With the charters going ‘evergreen’ and possible changes being made in the revenue sharing of the agreement, Spire could be looking at massive profits in 2026, thanks to the three charters they own.

But getting down into the dirt also requires an expert behind the wheel. Spire has some of the more competitive drivers in the Cup Series. However, not everyone is like Kyle Larson; not all the Cup drivers guarantee success in Sprint Car racing. But they seemed to have covered it.

Who is Gio Scelzi, Spire’s driver in Kyle Larson’s HLR Series?

Born in November 2001, Gio Scelzi has been involved in motorsports from a young age, especially dirt racing, which gives Spire Motorsports the confidence they carry. At just 16 years of age, Scelzi became the youngest driver to win the World of Outlaws in 2018. He won the National Open at Williams Grove Speedway and then won at Knoxville a year later.

Scelzi has also been involved in late model racing, participating in the ARCA Menards Series West. Of the 11 races he ran in the series, he clinched one victory with six other top-five finishes. In fact, there were only two races where he fell out of the top-10.

With such a strong record, Scelzi seems to be the perfect driver for Spire Motorsports in Kyle Larson’s High Limit Racing.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver might see Spire as a strong rival in the Cup Series. But that will change as the latter steps down into High Limit. It is expected to be quite a competitive season for Spire Motorsports, but they do seem to have the perfect driver to take on the challenge.