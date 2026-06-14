Cup Series Rival Outlines Three Ts Fueling Denny Hamlin’s Outright NASCAR Domination

It looked like a Tyler Reddick season… until it didn’t. Suddenly, Denny Hamlin, coming out of his heartbreaking 2025 championship loss and the passing of his father, has turned into NASCAR’s hottest driver again. Back-to-back wins at Nashville and Michigan (both coming from deep in the field) followed by his 51st career pole at Pocono have pulled him to second in the standings, just 19 points behind Tyler Reddick. Now, one Cup rival believes Hamlin’s resurgence comes down to three simple Ts.

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The three ‘T’s powering Denny Hamlin’s dominance, as per Brad Keselowski

“Well for me, Denny’s got the three Ts. First off, he’s got a Toyota. There’s no way around it. Toyota is one of the fastest, if not the best, cars in NASCAR. They got a lot of power, greater aerodynamics, and the collaboration that they have amongst 23XI, and even now we’re starting to see that with Legacy.”

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That was Keselowski, before the start of the Pocono race, breaking down why Hamlin suddenly looks unstoppable again. And honestly, it’s hard to argue with the first T.

As you can see, Toyota is in the middle of one of the strongest stretches by a manufacturer in recent Cup history. Through this point in the 2026 season, Toyota has built a clear edge with nine wins, multiple poles, and a huge share of top-five finishes. In the manufacturer standings, Toyota leads with 692 points, and that dominance isn’t coming from one garage, but from their entire system.

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Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing continue operating as one of the tightest collaborative networks in NASCAR. And now even Legacy Motor Club is feeding into that Toyota development loop. The result? Cars are unloading fast every weekend. Denny Hamlin has taken advantage of it, but so have other Toyota drivers around him. Tyler Reddick opened the season looking unbeatable with five wins, while Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs continue producing elite pace.

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Then comes the second T.

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“Guy’s got a lot of talent. You can’t take that away from Denny Hamlin. He’s one of the most talented racers. He’s got great style with how he drives his car. He’s smooth, he runs well, he got his first win here at Pocono 20 years ago.”

That’s where Keselowski’s argument gets stronger. Denny Hamlin now sits at 63 Cup Series wins, putting him ninth all-time. But raw wins only tell part of the story. What separates Hamlin is how effortless difficult races look from the outside. His understanding of vehicle positioning and traffic management allows him to move through the field without burning tires or making desperate moves. Nashville and Michigan became perfect examples as he got wins that started from difficult positions and turned into complete race control.

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And then there’s the final T.

“He’s got tenure. He’s been doing this for a while. He knows what works. He knows what doesn’t work.”

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Denny Hamlin debuted full-time in Cup in 2006. Twenty years later, he’s still adapting while most of his peers have retired, moved into other executive roles, or, as drivers, lost pace. Across multiple car generations, aero packages, tire changes, and playoff formats, Hamlin has remained relevant because he understands when to push, when to wait, and how to build a season.

As Keselowski summed it up, “When you put driver with his talent with the fastest race car on the racetrack with his experience, yeah, you’re going to win races. It’s that simple.”

Naturally, the hard part is maintaining this level for a further four to five months. The biggest reward of them is still lacking from Hamlin’s resume, even though he has recently appeared to be a championship favorite on multiple occasions. The issue now is whether he will finally win the Cup Series, which has eluded him for years.