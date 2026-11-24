From watching his father erupt with joy and go the extra mile to join him in Victory Lane to wanting to win and make his little son proud, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has lived both sides of the father-son bond. And now, he is looking forward to welcoming another little member to the family. But with fatherhood becoming central to his identity off track, the No. 47 driver isn’t planning on slowing down in his racing career just yet. With hopes of taking both his children to Victory Lane, he is already looking ahead to an exciting 2027, with new opportunities in his racing career, particularly in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’ve got a baby girl due in January, so that’s going to take up most of our time,” revealed Stenhouse Jr. in conversation with Motorsports Today’s Tim Moore. “Yeah, just hanging out with the family. You know, getting to the shop, hanging out with the guys. We spend a lot of time on the road together, but just chilling in the shop, things like that, you don’t get to do as much.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The NASCAR veteran’s wife, Madyson Joye Stenhouse, first announced the couple was expecting a girl in August 2026 with an Instagram post captioned, “The Lord continues to bless us way more than we deserve 🙏 We can’t wait to welcome a sweet baby GIRL in January 🎀🥹🍼💗.” Her comments were soon flooded with congratulatory messages from fellow NASCAR drivers and their wives and partners.

While the upcoming arrival will make the Stenhouse family a little bigger, the NASCAR driver has already been enjoying the experience of fatherhood with his son, Stetson Steele Stenhouse. Since welcoming him in July 2024, the NASCAR driver has been eager to share the sport that has shaped much of his own life with his little boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, when Stetson accompanied his parents to Daytona for his first race weekend at just seven weeks old, Stenhouse admitted that getting him to Victory Lane one day would be the coolest thing. For a driver who grew up watching his own father celebrate his racing milestones, creating similar memories with his son has become something to look forward to.

Fan Pulse Was Jeff Gordon the Biggest Victim of NASCAR’s Format Changes? Absolutely, He Deserved More Titles No, Other Drivers Suffered Too His 4 Championships Are Still Legendary The Format Doesn’t Define His Legacy WORSED16 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

His two Talladega wins in 2017 and 2024 perhaps reflect just how much his family means to him, besides his racing career. When he claimed his maiden Cup Series victory at Talladega in 2017, his father, Ricky Stenhouse Sr., went to extraordinary lengths to reach Victory Lane, even attempting to climb the catch fence before running around the track to find an entrance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Years later, Stenhouse found himself hoping to share a similar moment with his own son. After winning at Talladega again in October 2024, the driver admitted he wished his wife, Madyson, and son, Stetson, had been there to celebrate with him, making it clear how much he looked forward to sharing his racing achievements with his little boy.

Stenhouse Jr.’s bond with his father has played an integral role in his racing career and his take on fatherhood. Like Stetson, Stenhouse was six weeks old when his father first brought him to the track, where he’d watch from a trailer and help clean the car afterward. His family spent weekends at the track, and Stenhouse Jr. also spent considerable time in his father’s engine shop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stenhouse now brings his own family to roughly half the NASCAR races each year, mirroring his childhood experience. His racing philosophy also stems from watching his father work hard for 16-17 hours each day as he built engines.

The Cup Series race winner once attributed his driving style and work ethic to that of his father by saying, “The biggest thing throughout really my whole career is just put 100% effort into it, work hard, respect everyone around you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stenhouse now passes that same mentorship to his own children, prioritizing presence and shared experience. But with fatherhood becoming central to his identity off the track, the No. 47 driver isn’t planning on slowing down in his racing career just yet.

In an interview in 2025, the Cup Series driver said, “I don’t think it’s (fatherhood) changed me as a driver other than I was super bummed we didn’t get to the win at Talladega because I wanted him (his son Stetson Steele Stenhouse) there in Victory Lane.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now with his second child on the way, the driver is more than excited to return to Victory Lane with them in 2027. In fact, with his racing career expanding to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as a part-time driver in 2026, the racer is already planning his 2027 schedule while chalking out his off-season plans. His first stop? Spending quality time with the people who make his job a little easier behind the wheel: his garage and crew members back at the shop.

The driver has an off-season tradition where he spends time with his racing crew to get to know them better and enjoy their company before the new season rolls in. Stenhouse Jr. believes it is an important part of bonding with the garage and setting the tone for the season ahead by spending some quality time together.

Since 2013, Stenhouse has built crew bonds through off-season meetings, team dinners, and personal invitations—a tradition he plans to continue in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about his Truck Series ambitions for next year, Stenhouse reflected on his favorite moments from 2026

“Yeah I had a lot of fun, in the short tracks, I didn’t have as much fun as what I did like in the Super Speedways. Charlotte was really my favorite race I ran this year, Michigan was fun, yeah these guys they did a great job and thankful for them to reach out and want me to run. Looking forward to kind of figure out what that schedule looks like.”

The 2026 season was a challenging run for the NASCAR veteran with a winless Cup Series campaign. The No. 47 racer finished the season in 28th and did not qualify for the Chase, despite a handful of strong finishes at the Daytona 500, Talladega, Nashville, and Daytona (Summer) and Talladega (Fall) outings. The Hyak Motorsports driver secured four top-five finishes, five top-10 finishes, and added 527 points to his championship tally after a tough season behind the wheel in the Cup Series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the Cup Series struggles, Stenhouse’s Truck Series debut with Niece Racing yielded strong results: four top-10 finishes in five races. While the driver has expressed gratitude for the opportunity, given that he had always wanted to compete in the Truck Series, his return for the 2027 season has not yet been confirmed. However, Stenhouse Jr. signed a multi-year contract with Hyak Motorsports earlier this year, which means he will return to his No. 47 seat full-time for the upcoming season and beyond.

Having spent over a decade competing at NASCAR’s highest level, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has built a career that spans multiple milestones. The two-time Xfinity Series champion (2011 and 2012) made his full-time Cup Series debut in 2013, earning Rookie of the Year honors before securing his first premier-series victory at Talladega in 2017. Since then, he has added three more Cup wins to his name, including the prestigious Daytona 500 in 2023 and another Talladega triumph in 2024. In September 2026, Ricky also reached 500 career Cup Series starts, marking another milestone in a journey that continues to evolve.