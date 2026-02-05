Cup Series Star Sends No-Nonsense Message to Shane Van Gisbergen After Expletive-Filled Clash Outburst

Daniel Suárez took the wording quite literally as he ‘Clash’-ed with people throughout the race at the Bowman Gray Stadium. He finished the race in fourth, but more than a few drivers are upset with his behavior on the track. But his biggest highlight of the day was the explicit message that he sent to Shane van Gisbergen over the radio during the race. And he’s not backing down from it.

Suárez and Gisbergen drama keeps heating up after the Clash

During the race, he had a run-in with Shane van Gisbergen at the back of the field. He immediately lost his cool and threatened to ruin his former teammate’s race. “I’m going to kick his f***ing a–. Tell 97 I’m coming for him,” he said.

When asked about his actions towards Gisbergen, Daniel Suárez replied, “I race people the same way they race me. I don’t know if you noticed…but I’m not racist, I just love everyone. If they give me love, I’ll give them love. If they give me hate, then I will give hate.”

The Clash was Suárez’s debut with Spire Motorsports in the 2026 Cup Series season. Previously, he raced with Shane van Gisbergen at Trackhouse Racing – although it seems like a previous connection wasn’t enough for him to let go of his anger.

According to him, the entire race was pretty tight because of the way everyone was racing. He says that contact was unavoidable, and there was a lot of difficulty in picking a lane throughout the Clash.

“It was a little bit more crazy than what I would like that to be, but it was a lot of fun. The drive in the first half and then the second half being wet—I enjoyed it a lot. Definitely a little bit chaotic, especially up front. Everyone was moving, pushing each other, and it was hard to pick a lane because everyone was using each other so it was hard to know which lane was going to do what. But overall, a good start for our team. I’m very proud of this group.”

But Gisbergen wasn’t the only one on his radar during the Clash. Daniel Suárez had another moment on track – this time it was with Bubba Wallace. Once again, the duo engaged in a fierce clash. Wallace ran Suárez into the grass after the latter bumped into his car during caution. The two drivers flipped each other off, and later on, Suárez was heard warning Bubba Wallace over his radio.

“Go tell the spotter of the 23 if he does that one more time, I’m gonna kick his f****** ass.”

His aggressive driving strategy and constant trash talk over the radio earned him the criticism of fans. However, in an interview with PRN Media, Suárez has clarified his altercation with Wallace during the Clash.

Suárez makes a complete turnaround in his attitude against Bubba Wallace

“Actually, with Bubba, it was just a misunderstanding because with Bubba, it wasn’t a big deal, but he doesn’t know that yet. I didn’t know the word on because they said just keep going, and I guess he slowed down. And I think he thought that I was mad at him, and then he started getting crazy and couldn’t cool himself down.

“But I wasn’t mad at him at all. I was mad at a couple of other people, but not him.”

No matter his intentions, Suárez has left a pretty strong impression on the other drivers with his antics. Fortunately, Gisbergen is not the one to keep grudges, as he dismissed his former teammate sarcastically. However, coming to blows on track with other drivers is a sure-fire way to paint a large target on your back.

Suárez will hope that Wallace understands his point of view, or else, he should be ready for the consequences in the upcoming Daytona Duels.