Cup Series Star Silences Silly Season Speculation Citing Expensive Family Demand

Every NASCAR contract has an expiration date. AJ Allmendinger’s deal with Kaulig Racing was set to run out at the end of 2026. That’s normally enough to set Silly Season chatter spinning, especially for a 44-year-old veteran with a track record of switching series. So when a reporter brought it up at Naval Base Coronado, Allmendinger didn’t dodge the question. He laughed at it instead.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Have you had those conversations about you continuing to stick around for next year?” the reporter asked.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Allmendinger said, laughing. “According to Chris, I got a contract till like 2032. So I’m not going anywhere. I do kind of laugh about, like, oh, next year, that’s not on my mind because I’m here for life, in one way or another.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He wasn’t entirely joking about the “for life” part, but he also wasn’t ruling out every possible exit.

“I’m 100 percent confident,” he said. “Unless it’s on a beach with a piña colada. It sounds great. Doesn’t pay very well though. And I don’t know if you’ve seen videos of my child, he burns through a lot of tires right now on his Lamborghini, and he loves the racetrack. I keep trying to give him a golf club. He wants no part of it. I just get yelled at, Race Car Daddy. So got to build up money for the child.”

That’s the “expensive family demand” keeping him behind the wheel, a kid who already loves racing as much as his dad does.

ADVERTISEMENT

The speculation was never about just one leak or insider tip. It’s simple math. His contract was publicly set to end after 2026, and any driver in that position becomes automatic Silly Season fodder. Add his history of bouncing between Kaulig’s Xfinity and Cup rosters over the years. It made sense; fans assumed he might step back again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team president Chris Rice ended the guessing game. He confirmed Allmendinger’s real deal runs through 2032, a “lifer” arrangement that makes the public contract date irrelevant.

The Real Battle Is on the Track for AJ Allmendinger

Contract security is one thing. Performance is another, and that’s where Allmendinger is putting his actual energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s 21st in the standings with 286 points through 15 races, including two top-10 finishes, both on road courses. His average finish sits at 20.7 against an average start of 22.1, proof that his team is gaining spots most weeks. He’s also completed 99.6 percent of his laps this year with zero DNFs.

He’s closing in on his 500th career Cup start, and he’s already brushed off any bubble talk. “I’m not even worried about the bubble,” he said.

Simply being in contention with four races left would already be a win for an underfunded program. At Coronado, he qualified 15th, 1.749 seconds off SVG’s pole time. Telemetry shows exactly where that gap comes from. SVG brakes deeper into Turn 2, gaining 0.65 seconds there alone, while Allmendinger plays it safer to protect his equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even his radio outbursts, AJ Allmendinger says, aren’t really about anyone else. “I just don’t want to suck for my race team, honestly.”