Cup Star Embraces “Science Experiment” Amidst Chasing Growth Beyond NASCAR

Fresh off winning the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray, Ryan Preece is in no mood to rest. And no, it’s not the preparation for the upcoming Daytona 500. He is busier even before that, as he’s planning to pull off a double duty – race in the Super Late Models and Modifieds. Like many, Preece has a knack for other stock car racing competitions. And as for his late model car, he is more curious to tinker with it than race it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Preece’s philosophy with late models

During the race weekend at New Smyrna Speedway, Ryan Preece was interviewed about his intentions with the double duty he is trying to pull off. Unlike other drivers, who are motivated because they want to be the best or they want to prove their mettle, Preece has something really unique in his mindset.

“I do drive cars with fenders more than I do open wheel now. So it’s a little different. But with the Super Late Model, I like the science experiment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m just trying to figure it out, it’s completely different. The modifieds don’t have ride height rules. Never really played with bump stops and all those things before. So, just trying to get a decent idea of what I am doing and see if we can make the car better.”

Preece is 35 years old, but his words made it clear that he is still a kid in a candy store when it comes to cars.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“When I came here, I remember watching the Supers and thinking that those things were so cool. And I always wanted to race one, so I built it throughout last year – went to the Derby, wasn’t able to race, and I had all these tires. I wanted to go learn the car, so what better place to bring it than Speedweeks?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, while talking about his latest race weekend at the Speedway, Ryan Preece also singled out the biggest advantage that he finds when racing in such events. It’s all about the ability and chances that they allow a driver or a tinkerer in order to help them become better.

“If it doesn’t work out well, if it doesn’t go your way one night, then you get the next day to do it again, and you don’t have to wait the entire week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For me, this was a great opportunity to make myself better. Be better in a Super, try to have a better understanding of what makes these cars go fast. That way, when I do go run it. I can be better at the time of run.”

Preece gives a hard reality check on his first NASCAR win

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Preece has been driving in the Cup Series for a long time. However, he was only able to win his first major Cup race at the NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. Apparently, the weather conditions paired with the bunched field that kept making contact were as scary for Ryan Preece as they could be.

But the win was more important than it looked on screen. Preece talks about the significance of how difficult it was for him that day:

“I didn’t want to have to one day go back north and feel like I didn’t accomplish that ultimate goal, which was winning at this level and succeeding amongst other things.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And I feel like that was that check in the box to now hopefully keep continuing these type of opportunities of races where you can go and capitalize and win. And they always say your first is your hardest. And I didn’t ever think it would be this damn hard.”

Now that Preece has ticked off the biggest wish from his bucket list, he will get ready to start the season on a high note. But will Ryan Preece manage to put his name in front of other drivers and reach the NASCAR Chase in 2026? Drop your thoughts below.