Cup Star Feels Betrayed as He Clears Stance on NASCAR’s $50,000 Penalty

Before the 2026 season started, NASCAR sat drivers down and told them to let loose. Show more personality. Be yourselves. Stop being corporate. The sport had been running a “Hell Yeah” campaign, a push to bring back the raw, gritty, say-what-you-mean energy that built NASCAR’s fanbase in the first place. Ryan Preece apparently took that seriously. Then NASCAR hit him with a $50,000 fine and docked him 25 championship points for doing exactly that.

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The NASCAR Penalty Over a Radio Rant, or Pre-Meditation?

At Watkins Glen this week, Preece was pointed with his response. “Honestly, a bit surprised,” he told reporters. He said he’s thankful for the appeals process and plans to use it. When asked whether he’d dial back his radio honesty if the appeal fails, his answer was telling.

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“At the beginning of the season, we were talked about being ourselves,” he said. “I’m not going to change being myself.”

This mixed messaging paints a confusing picture. Think of a boss urging workers to speak freely, only to punish the one who actually complains out loud. Preece believed the sport wanted unfiltered passion. He gave them raw fire on his radio. Instead of fitting their gritty new image, it cost him dearly, leaving him feeling completely misled.

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That’s the core of the betrayal he feels. NASCAR spent months building a campaign around raw emotion and authentic personalities. Preece gave them both. And the same audio that would have fit perfectly in a “Hell Yeah” promo reel became the exact reason used to penalize him.

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Here is what happened in Texas on May 3. Ty Gibbs had been pushing Preece around the entire race. At some point in Stage 1, Preece got on his radio and made his feelings clear: “When I get to that 54, I’m done with him.” On lap 101, he found Gibbs entering turn 3, drove up under his rear bumper, and sent him spinning into the wall. Gibbs’ race was over. 36th place.

NASCAR was swift in issuing a penalty. They cited Sections 4.3 and 4.4. A section of the rulebook, member conduct guidelines regarding aggressive on-track contact. The VP of Race Communications summed up their reasoning simply: “He said what he said, and then he did what he said.” The radio call did not look like venting frustration. In NASCAR’s eyes, it was a confession.

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He missed that life-changing call while simply cutting grass on his tractor. The phone signal was poor, much like the mixed signals from the league’s front office. When he finally returned the call, he learned his raw honesty carried a massive price tag. But instead of backing down, he chose to lean heavily on his racing family.

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“I was on my mower mowing my lawn at about 4:30 in a not very great signaled area, so I just kind of saw I had a missed call. So when I made the call back, I found out I had a penalty.”

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However, the best out of this worst situation was the support Preece has. Appreciating his teammates, he said, “So at that point, you know, I’m thankful for RFK. I’m thankful for Chip. I’m thankful for everybody there for the support. I’m thankful for having Chris and Brad as teammates for, you know, being great teammates like they are.”

To understand why Preece feels singled out, we have to look at how the league treats silent drivers compared to vocal ones. The damage to the car matters less than the words spoken into the microphone.

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It’s worth noting what happened to Kyle Busch in the same race. Similar-looking contact with John Hunter Nemechek. No penalty. The difference? Busch had no threatening radio comments beforehand, and telemetry showed steering damage that made his car difficult to control. Without the audio, NASCAR had no proof of intent. Preece had plenty of audios. That distinction cost him everything.

The appeal is ongoing. RFK Racing plans to argue that telemetry data shows an aerodynamic issue, not deliberate contact, caused the spin. Preece himself admitted he “could have cut Gibbs a break” but chose not to because of their history.

Whether that honesty helps or hurts him in the appeal room remains to be seen. He dropped from 12th to 13th in the standings, and his playoff cushion shrank from 63 points above the cutline to 38. One bad race could push him out entirely.

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Preece Isn’t the Only One Who Has Had a Rough Few Weeks

The 2026 season has kept NASCAR’s penalty department busy well outside of Texas.

At Bristol, Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson both failed pre-race inspection twice. Officials found unapproved adjustments to their rear quarter-panels. Teams often try to subtly reshape these panels for extra downforce on short tracks. Both lost their car chiefs for the weekend, meaning their lead technical guys were gone before the green flag even dropped.

At Darlington, Chase Elliott and Chris Buescher had their cars come up roughly an eighth of an inch too low after qualifying. This lowers the car’s center of gravity and helps to handle in heavy traffic. Both lost their car chiefs and pit stall selection as a NASCAR penalty.

At COTA, a wheel came off Ross Chastain’s car mid-race after a rushed pit stop. NASCAR treats that as a serious safety violation. Two crew members were suspended for two races.

Then there’s Daniel Dye, who was handed an indefinite suspension at the start of the season for social media conduct that violated member guidelines. He completed mandatory sensitivity training and was reinstated in late March.

Ryan Preece’s situation sits differently from all of these. Technical violations are about cars. Behavioral ones are about people. And when the sport tells drivers to be themselves, then penalizes them for it, that’s not a rules problem. That’s a trust problem.