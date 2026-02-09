Cup Star Left Fearing for His Future in NASCAR as Team Contract Runs Out in 2026

In NASCAR, security never lasts, and Todd Gilliland knows that feeling too well. After years of one-year deals and flashes of inconsistency, he is ready for another contract year this season.

“I think, a lot of my career, it’s just been one, one-year contract,” Todd Gilliland said on NASCAR Live. “So actually, last offseason was the first time, I think, ever that I’ve not had a contract year. So, it brings opportunity. It brings pressure on everything. So you want to compete and do your best every single week.

“I was thinking, actually thinking about that this morning, of just, it does make you a little bit nervous, but at the same time, right? This is what I’ve dreamed about my whole life. Just enjoy it, do your best, and then just you see where life takes you.”

Back in 2024, Todd Gilliland signed a multiyear contract extension with Front Row Motorsports, confirming he will continue driving the No. 34 Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025. So the real question is, will he get the multi-year contract this year, or will he have to go into another one-year contract limbo?

Last year, he recorded zero wins, one top-five finish, and five top-10s and led 23 laps across the 36-race schedule. Though the five top 10s were the best of his Cup career, the major issue is that he still has not won a Cup race or qualified for the playoffs.

His inconsistency made his contracts more volatile. In the 2025 season, he started strong but faced two difficult weekends that hurt his momentum as he had 29th- and 30th-place finishes at Vegas and Miami, respectively.

Getty DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 05: Todd Gilliland, driver of the #38 Frontline Enterprises Inc. Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series In It To Win It 200 at Darlington Raceway on September 05, 2021 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared East/Getty Images)

His transition from the ARCA to the Cup Series was a tough one, and that inconsistency was showing on his contract. The only thing that worked in Todd Gilliland’s favor is that he had deep family ties that secured him support. His father David Gilliland’s connections helped him get Love’s Travel Stops, who had a long-term relationship with Front Row Motorsports dating back to his father racing for them.

But then you can’t deny Todd Gilliland’s potential. After the back-to-back upset finishes at Vegas and Miami, he made a strong comeback at Martinsville Speedway with a top 10 finish. His best performance came at Talladega in the fall, where he finished second, just 0.145 seconds behind the race winner, Chase Briscoe. In that event, he led 11 laps, nearly half of the 23 laps that Gilliland led all season.

This shows he’s got potential. He just had two DNFs in 2025; that’s the lowest for Gilliland’s Cup Series season. Now, with a contract year, Gilliland does have to put up a strong game and make sure he gets an extension. But he is not the only one in the mess.

Todd Gilliland’s teammate faces the same contract limbo

Noah Gragson signed a multi-year agreement with Front Row Motorsports that began with the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Now, Front Row Motorsports did confirm their driver lineup, which remains unchanged for 2026, including Gragson in the No. 4, which shows the team will keep him as part of its Cup program as it enters the new season. But the “multi-year deal” does guarantee more than a year or two, but there’s still no certainty.

Looking at the 2025 run, Gragson, the scare intensifies. As he finished the year with no wins, one top five finish, and three top 10 finishes across 36 starts. His average starting position was about 25.67, and his average finishing position was around 25.17, showing a mixed season. It will be interesting to see how things turn out for both the FRM drivers.