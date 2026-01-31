Cup Star Left Fearing NASCAR Fans’ Wrath at Bowman Gray Race as Denny Hamlin Sheds Villain Skin

It’s strange how quickly a villain can become someone the whole sport rallies around. For years, Denny Hamlin embraced the boos, leaned into the role, and played NASCAR’s most polarizing figure. But everything shifted during the 2025 season. The heartbreaking title loss at Phoenix, the emotional weight of his father’s declining health, and then the unimaginable tragedy of losing him in a house fire before he could see his son win a championship. As we start with the 2026 season, Hamlin isn’t the heel anymore; he’s the driver fans suddenly want to see get his moment. And as the sport softens toward Hamlin, another Cup star is bracing for quite the opposite reaction…

Stenhouse braces for the boos at the Clash NASCAR race…

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. knows exactly what’s waiting for him when he walks into Bowman Gray Stadium. And it’s not the warmth of the fans, for sure. Reflecting on last year’s chaos, he admitted, “I’m probably going to get a lot of boos because, you know, after the last chance race there, I just rolled out and left. So it’ll be interesting to kind of see that.” And it’s hard to blame the fans for remembering.

The 2025 Last Chance Qualifier was pure Bowman Gray mayhem. Burt Myers, the hometown hero and short-track legend, was putting together a heroic drive inside the top 10, inching closer to a coveted spot in the main event. But everything unraveled on Lap 61. As Myers’ No. 50 Chevy tried to clear Stenhouse after nudging him up the track, the two touched.

It was just enough to send Myers spinning violently through the infield grass and straight into the wall. The impact destroyed the car, ended Myers’ night, and dumped oil all over the track, forcing the first red flag of the 2025 Cup season. Myers climbed out unharmed physically. But emotionally, the wreck stung. His hometown faithful erupted instantly.

Social media lit up right away back then: “That’s what happens when you disrespect the GOAT Burt Myers.” “Ricky Wreckhouse! That’s him!” “I was right there and they was not happy with him lmao.” Stenhouse didn’t wait around after the NASCAR race. He quietly left the premises, only fueling the anger.

Now, as he prepares to return, he’s fully aware the crowd hasn’t forgotten. The boos, the jeers, the pointed fingers – they’re all coming. And Stenhouse knows he’ll be stepping straight into the lion’s den once again with the 2026 Clash NASCAR race.

…as he embraces the villain role

Team AmeriVet’s poster for the 2026 Cook Out Clash doesn’t bother with nuance. Instead, it throws gasoline directly onto an already blazing rivalry. Titled “The Rumble at the Madhouse,” the promotional artwork sets the stage like a boxing match poster. On one side looms Burt Myers, the undisputed king of Bowman Gray. With 11 Modified championships and a legacy built on dominance at the quarter-mile bullring, he’s rightfully labeled the People’s Champion. The hometown hero defending sacred ground.

Across from him stands Ricky Stenhouse Jr., portrayed as Public Enemy Number One. A Daytona 500 winner with a reputation for aggressive, unapologetic racing, Stenhouse has never been embraced by Bowman Gray loyalists. Especially after last year’s fiery incident that ended Myers’ Last Chance Qualifier dreams. The poster’s message is unmistakable: this is not just competition; this is personal.

And Stenhouse didn’t duck the spotlight. Instead, he leaned in. Under the promotional post, he fired back with a confident challenge: “Looking forward to getting back to the Clash, and putting our @ChefBoyardee 47 in the show this year. Welcome to join @BurtMyers.”

The reply wasn’t just a clapback but more of a declaration. Rather than softening tensions from last year’s controversy, Stenhouse embraced the villain narrative being crafted around him. If the poster hinted at unfinished business, Stenhouse’s comment confirmed it: this showdown is officially on, and the Madhouse faithful will be watching every lap with fists clenched.