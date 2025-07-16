Cup Star Remains Unsold on Bowman Gray Hype, Demands New NASCAR Schedule for Clash

The 2025 Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium delivered exactly what NASCAR needed to fire up a new season- tight racing, thunderous crowds, and a throwback energy that turned Winston-Salem into the sport’s loudest proving ground. The quarter-mile bullring, long known for its Saturday night madness, didn’t disappoint. With every corner bringing contact and every lap packed with tension, the event reminded fans why grassroots-style racing still hits hard.

That excitement came as a much-needed course correction after the 2024 Clash at the LA Coliseum, where interest had waned. What began as an innovative attempt to bring NASCAR to a new audience had lost momentum by its third year. The racing was flat, the atmosphere subdued, and despite the lights and Hollywood flash, the event struggled to leave a mark. It was clear the novelty had worn off. That shift in tone, from LA’s glitz to Bowman Gray’s grit, has reignited conversations about what kind of venue truly deserves a spot in the evolving NASCAR schedule.

Now, with Bowman Gray earning another Clash date in 2026, the debate is heating up inside the garage. While many fans welcomed the return to short-track chaos, not every driver is ready to declare the move a long-term win. One of the more outspoken critics is Michael McDowell, who recently made his thoughts clear. When asked whether Bowman Gray deserves a regular-season slot, McDowell didn’t hesitate to share his thoughts on the Madhouse.

Michael McDowell explains the issue with a points race at Madhouse

On the July 14 episode of Door Bumper Clear, veteran driver Michael McDowell didn’t hesitate when co-host Karsyn Elledge brought up the 2026 return of The Clash to Bowman Gray. When asked whether the venue deserved to host a full-season points race, McDowell was clear: “Spot off,” he said flatly. “I don’t know about a race. It serves its purpose perfectly. It’s a great race. It’s entertaining… all that stuff’s good. But it’s still not a place you don’t run.”

McDowell, who has earned respect as a road-course specialist, isn’t against innovation, but he sees limits in what Bowman Gray can offer from a racing standpoint. He isn’t questioning the spectacle. Rather, he’s questioning the scalability. Forty Cup cars packed into a tight quarter-mile stadium can quickly turn from entertaining to unmanageable when points and playoff positions are on the line.

Freddie Kraft, spotter for Bubba Wallace and co-host of the podcast, echoed McDowell’s concerns. “You don’t want to run a point race there with, like, 40 of us out there and just start running each other,” Kraft said, painting a clear picture of the chaos that would likely ensue. While both acknowledge the success of the 2025 edition, they were aligned on one point- Bowman Gray is ideal for a one-off exhibition, not for the stakes of a championship run.

This pre-season opener has shifted from Daytona International Speedway to the LA Coliseum to now Bowman Gray. There is a possibility that NASCAR might tweak this schedule beyond 2026, and there are some good options that can host the exhibition event.

Where can NASCAR take the Clash next?

As NASCAR weighs its long-term calendar, conversations have been turning toward potential alternatives for the Clash. With Bowman Gray serving as a powerful throwback moment, many within the sport are now thinking beyond just the nostalgia. Among them is Dale Earnhardt Jr., who recently suggested a bold idea on his Dale Jr. Download podcast: merging the Clash with the All-Star Race.

“I would be OK with some way that we combine the Clash and the All-Star Race,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “The Clash should be pole winners only. I don’t want anybody else in it. But that’s never going to happen. We’re never going back to that… The All-Star Race should be winners only.”

His concern isn’t just about format, it’s about relevance. “Every time the Clash comes around, there’s this tiny group of folks that are going, ‘What are we doing this for?’ There’s even people that own these race cars and drive them that don’t want to go to the Clash and compete. They’re wasting their time.” For Earnhardt Jr., the solution is simple: “Take both of those and combine them… Let’s celebrate the drivers that have won races.”

Alongside Earnhardt’s proposal, other alternatives are also gaining quiet momentum. Talks of an international venue, particularly Brazil, have floated among NASCAR insiders. The country’s close time zone alignment, deep motorsports tradition, and existing stock car infrastructure make it a viable candidate. Meanwhile, North Wilkesboro, which has already hosted the All-Star Race, remains in the running as a fan-favorite with room for technical improvements and modern upgrades.

Bowman Gray brought the fire back to the Clash, but not everyone’s convinced it should stick around long-term. As NASCAR schedule weighs future options, including international stops or merging with the All-Star Race, one thing’s for sure: the sport’s not short on bold ideas. Where the Clash lands next might just set the tone for seasons to come.