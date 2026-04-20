Cup Team Unleashes Massive Garage Shakeup by Handing Fired Ram Driver Superspeedway Keys

In NASCAR, fortunes can shift faster than a tire change on pit road. One moment, a driver is contemplating whether they will ever get a chance to drive a car, and the next, an unexpected door swings wide open. For 22-year-old Daniel Dye, that door leads straight to NASCAR’s most unforgiving and electrifying stages: the superspeedways. After controversy, suspension, and a team parting, Dye’s second chance has arrived in the most surprising fashion.

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Daniel Dye returns to NASCAR with Live Fast Motorsports

Live Fast Motorsports has shaken up the NASCAR Cup Series garage by handing 22-year-old Daniel Dye the keys to the No. 78 Chevrolet for four high-stakes starts, as posted by NASCAR journalist Toby Christie on X. Fresh off his suspension and release from Kaulig Racing, Dye grabs a prime opportunity on superspeedways: Talladega on April 26 and October 25, Pocono on June 14, and Daytona on August 29.

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The move follows Dye’s controversial exit from Kaulig, where he drove the No. 10 RAM in the Truck Series. In March 2026, NASCAR suspended him after he mocked IndyCar driver David Malukas during a livestream, sparking backlash from fans. NASCAR required Dye to complete sensitivity training as part of his suspension terms, a condition which he fulfilled, and cleared the path for reinstatement.

While reinstatement came swiftly, Kaulig cut ties with the driver, stating, “Kaulig Racing has accepted Daniel Dye’s resignation, and we wish him great success in the pursuit of his personal and professional goals.” This paved the way for Live Fast (a team known for bold wildcard picks and occasional Cup entries) to swoop in.

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Daniel Dye recently competed in the ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas, driving the No. 24 Chevrolet for Sigma Performance Services Racing, where he finished second. While this looked taking a step back on paper, but it is where Dye has shown his talents. In the past, Dye had won at Berlin Raceway in 2021 and then finished second in the 2022 ARCA standings.

The association with Live Fast marks a new chapter for Dye as he makes his Cup Series debut. It will be interesting to see how this chapter of his career shapes up.

The history of the No. 78 car

B. J. McLeod stated on May 13, 2020, that he would be driving for his team, B. J. McLeod Motorsports, in the Cup Series on a part-time basis. The team stated on November 20, 2020, that it will continue to use the number 78 and change its identity to Live Fast Motorsports.

McLeod finished 23rd at the 2021 Daytona 500, marking the beginning of the 2021 season for the No. 78. At the Daytona night race, he finished ninth, earning the team’s first top-10. Scott Heckert drove the No. 78 at the Daytona road course, Sonoma, and the Charlotte Roval, whereas Kyle Tilley drove it at COTA, Road America, and Watkins Glen. Eventually, the No. 78 finished the season 32nd in points.

The team said on December 1, 2022, that it would be using Chevrolet instead of Ford for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. For US$40 million, Live Fast Motorsports sold their charter to Spire Motorsports on September 16, 2023. McLeod did not make it to the Daytona 500 during the 2025 season, but on the other hand, Katherine Legge drove the No. 78 vehicle in her Cup Series debut at Phoenix.

By making it through the Daytona Duels in 2026, McLeod qualified the team for its fourth Daytona 500 appearance and its first since 2023. After Anthony Alfredo, a driver for Beard Motorsports, was disqualified, the team was guaranteed a starting spot. And now, Daniel Dye has taken the responsibility of driving the No. 78 (albeit in a part-time capacity), and we hope that he can take the car to greater success.