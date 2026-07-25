“Cut the Show Short”– Cup Star Unmasks NASCAR’s Critical Daytona Overhaul Rescuing Grassroots Racing

Ryan Preece won the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium earlier this year. So, when it was revealed that the preseason exhibition race would return to Daytona in 2027, the RFK Racing driver’s first reaction was a practical one. He wanted to know whether he would even qualify for Daytona Speedweeks.

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NASCAR has not answered that question yet, but once Preece got past the eligibility uncertainty, he made it clear he believes bringing the Clash back to Daytona is the right move, using a comparison that will sound familiar to longtime NASCAR fans.

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“It just reminds me of the 25-minute practice once on the tyres,” Preece said in an interview ahead of this weekend’s Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis. “You just cut the show short. There’s so much to offer.”

Preece was talking about what happens when NASCAR shrinks its Daytona schedule into a tight Wednesday-to-Sunday window. The buildup disappears, and the atmosphere thins out. Fans show up later, leave earlier, and miss half of what makes that week special in the first place.

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The Clash has been away from Daytona since 2020. It went to the road course in 2021, spent three years at a temporary track inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, then moved to Bowman Gray for 2025 and 2026. Each stop had its reasons. But none of them replicated what an extended Speedweeks actually feels like.

Daytona is not just one racetrack. Within a short drive sit New Smyrna Speedway and Volusia Speedway Park, two grassroots short tracks that run major events during the same February window. When fans arrive early, they fill those grandstands too. When the schedule gets compressed, those tracks lose that crowd entirely.

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Preece has personal history at both venues. He won three championships at New Smyrna during Speedweeks. Kyle Larson has won multiple Gators at Volusia. These are the places where Cup-level talent was developed long before the big teams came calling. Fans who show up early get to see that world firsthand.

“I think we need to get our race fans to Daytona to experience New Smyrna Speedway, to experience Volusia,” Preece continued. “Anything that we can do to get our fans there sooner so they can experience not only what’s happening at Daytona International Speedway, but also at your local other racetracks, it’s only gonna help.”

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There is also a very simple weather argument. The 2026 Clash at Bowman Gray got hit by a snowstorm. Heat races were cancelled, fan events were scrapped, and the whole thing had to be delayed. Florida in early February is not a guaranteed weather win, but it is a whole lot safer than a North Carolina winter.

On top of that, NASCAR is introducing a new superspeedway engine and aerodynamics package for 2027. Running the Clash on the Daytona Speedweeks oval gives everyone a proper look at how it behaves in pack racing before the Daytona 500 actually counts for something.

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The eligibility issue Preece raised is not a small one. When the Clash ran at short tracks, NASCAR let all full-time Cup drivers attempt to qualify through heat races. The traditional Daytona format was much more selective, reserved for pole winners, past Clash winners, and former Daytona 500 pole qualifiers.

Preece is the defending Clash champion. Whether that title, earned at a stadium short track, carries over to the oval version is genuinely unclear. NASCAR has not released the 2027 rules yet. He said he would double-check. Either way, the direction the Daytona Speedweeks is heading is one he is glad to see.