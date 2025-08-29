NASCAR Broadcaster Claims “It’s Denny Hamlin’s Year” in Wild NASCAR Playoffs Prediction

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set, and one veteran name continues to dominate the conversation. Denny Hamlin. The veteran driver has made 19 playoff appearances, which is more than any active competitor. But the absence of a championship has defined his career as much as his 58 Cup victories. At 44, Hamlin is once again entering the postseason with momentum, collecting wins at Martinsville, Darlington, Michigan, and most recently Dover. The question remains whether his long-awaited breakthrough is finally within reach. For many across the garage, including driver and broadcaster Parker Kligerman, signs suggest the timing may be different this year.

Hamlin’s 2025 campaign has been marked by precision and intensity. His Martinsville performance, where he led 274 of 400 laps, was widely seen as one of his most complete efforts in recent years. Off the track, his commitment has grown stronger. Reports highlight his increased simulator hours and attention to data analytics. It is this combination of race-day execution and preparation that has drivers and analysts alike paying attention. That momentum, not going unnoticed, has recently found the assessment from Kligerman, who has endorsed his ability heading into the playoffs.

A bold call for the NASCAR playoffs

On the Rubbin’ is Racing podcast, Parker Kligerman’s assessment about Hamlin’s form said, “Cup side, it’s Denny Hamlin’s year until it isn’t. So it’s always Denny Hamlin’s year. I got him in the championship 4,” Kligerman said, making his stance on the veteran clear. Kligerman, who recently stunned the Xfinity Series garage with a relief-driver win at Daytona by stepping in for Connor Zilisch, framed Hamlin’s 2025 season as the strongest of his career. Behind the mic, Kligerman fervently believes Hamlin has never been sharper. His confidence isn’t just emotional. It’s backed by Hamlin’s 2025 output. His wins at Martinsville (leading 274 laps), Darlington, Michigan, and Dover have made him a top contender. The No. 11 pit crew is laying down an average four-tire stop of just 9.56 seconds, evidencing JGR’s improved pit execution.

Furthermore, Kligerman revealed that Hamlin is not only in peak physical form but also mentally sharper than ever. Alongside Hamlin, Kligerman’s predictions added extra intrigue. “I’ve got William Byron. My Wildcard entry in championship 4 is Bubba Wallace. Career year. I love what him and Charles are doing, I just think they can have a strong run in the playoffs… I think I have Blaney in there,” he added.

This inclusion of Byron is hardly surprising. The NASCAR driver leads Hendrick Motorsports’ charge and has established himself as one of the Cup Series’ best young talents, scoring the Daytona 500 victory this season. But the mention of Bubba Wallace, in what Kligerman called a “career year,” adds intrigue. Wallace’s partnership with his crew chief, Bootie Barker, has already delivered consistent top-10 runs and greater playoff maturity, making the 23XI Racing driver a legitimate disruptor in a postseason typically dominated by the sport’s established champions.

For Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing, the playoffs represent more than another shot at silverware. They are a test of legacy. A championship would cement Hamlin’s place alongside NASCAR’s all-time greats. This would end years of questions about whether one of the sport’s most successful modern drivers can finish the job. For Kligerman, putting that belief on record is a bold prediction. However, it reflects a sentiment shared by many in the garage.

With Phoenix looming as the finale, the coming weeks will reveal whether this truly is Hamlin’s year. And amidst that, Hamlin continues to fight the legal battle for his team without letting it distract his racing.

Hamlin remains confident in his team amidst legal battle

As the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs gear up, Denny Hamlin is keeping his focus razor-sharp amid significant off-track distractions. Now in his 19th playoff appearance, he continues to push toward that elusive first Cup championship despite an ongoing antitrust lawsuit involving 23XI Racing, which he co-owns with Michael Jordan. The legal entanglement has not shaken his confidence in his team’s direction or in his crew chief.

At NASCAR Cup Media Day, Hamlin addressed concerns about how external pressure might affect on-track performance. He said, “I have got full confidence in him, and as long as he maintains that level head and doesn’t change based on the moment, I think we’ll be successful.” He also added, “I’m not going to put any undue pressure on him,” indicating his trust in Chris Gayle’s ability to lead the team through a high-stakes playoff run.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When asked about whether the legal dispute with NASCAR is affecting his preparations, Hamlin was dismissive. He emphasized that his attention remains on winning races and capturing that championship, stating, “Because I want to win 60 or more races, and so that is my No. 1 goal.” These remarks underscore a steely resolve to stay committed to the track, regardless of off-track turbulence.

As Hamlin drives into the postseason, his message is clear. Lawsuit or not, he and his team are locked in. With Gayle at the helm and championship ambitions alive once again, the No. 11 entry is poised to convert years of consistency into a long-awaited title run.