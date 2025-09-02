Czech Republic President Left Awestruck After Attending NASCAR Race This Weekend

NASCAR fans have witnessed a popular weekend – especially overseas. While Chase Briscoe’s dominant performance at Darlington Raceway created a spectacle in the US, a special dignitary’s presence did the same in the Czech Republic. The NASCAR Euro Series recently headed to Autodrom Most, one of the premier stops on its calendar. It had recently extended its contract with the venue through 2027 right before the start of the NASCAR GP Czech Republic, and got more justification for the same.

The presence of a government official always hypes up a race. NASCAR witnessed President Ronald Reagan at the July 4th, 1984, rendition of the Daytona 500. Won by Richard Petty, the race attained an added regal flavor in Reagan’s presence. In the Czech Republic, a similar visit occurred, albeit with scaled-up activity.

NASCAR offers a ride to an esteemed dignitary

Autodrom Most experienced a weekend to remember. A record-breaking crowd of 43,212 fans packed the grandstands and hillsides to witness NASCAR cars roar through the Czech Republic. A prominent highlight of the event was the European Circuit Truck Championship, with the Czech colors defended by racers Martin Doubek and Michael Makeš. But the ultimate symbol of pride for the Czech Republic was the presence of its president, Petr Pavel. The head of state was seen snapping photos on the starting grid, capturing the thunderous action in turn 1, and mingling with fans during the iconic grid walk. But what was truly jaw-dropping was him laying a milestone.

Petr Pavel became the first head of state to not only attend a NASCAR race but also fully immerse himself in it. On Thursday, Pavel experienced a NASCAR car with Czech star and reigning OPEN champion Martin Doubek by his side as a co-pilot. Then he took the wheel of the V8 beast himself for an unforgettable drive around the Most circuit. Pavel reflected on this venture, praising Doubek for his skills. “It was a unique experience. I’ve driven a lot of cars, but this is a real monster. Martin is also a great coach, we were careful not to break the car, but I also gained new experience.”

The atmosphere was absolutely electric, and the racing was intense. This, along with President Pavel’s visit, further solidified NASCAR’s presence in the Czech Republic. “These fans are truly passionate,” said Jerome Galpin, CEO and President of the NASCAR Euro Series, during Sunday’s Grid Walk. “The Czech Republic has always given us a very warm welcome, and this year we even had the honor of hosting President Pavel, who took the wheel of a NASCAR beast himself. This is a country deeply dedicated to pure racing. The track layout really suits our series, the drivers love it, and we’re absolutely thrilled to extend our partnership here through 2027.”

What is more, President Pavel was treated to a fascinating race victory by a championship contender. It marked another global wonder for NASCAR.

Greek glory in the Czech Republic

Unlike NASCAR’s home ground, the sport’s Euro Series has an amalgamation of countries. While all eyes were on home favorite Martin Doubek to succeed at Most Autodrom, the racer tasted defeat. Thomas Krasonis, a PK Karsport driver from Greece, swept the OPEN championship at the NASCAR GP Czech Republic. The Greek racer restarted third on lap 5 after an early safety car period, and passed Jordan O’Brien and Doubek to collect two consecutive wins. The 23-year-old phenom will enter the double-point Playoffs as the championship leader and with four wins on his tally. Claudio Cappelli clinched third place after a series of challenging races for the bearded Italian.

Thomas Krasonis reflected on his victory, as he overcame big challenges to win. He said, “It was not easy, as we are a little bit unlucky with the DNFs we have this season. As Martin said, in England, where I was probably angry with his blocking. Probably it will be the same for him here as I blocked a lot. It’s his home track, he wanted the win, but we’re fighting for the championship. We had a clean and tough battle, I gotta say that. For sure, we will have a good show until one of us is crowned champion. We are going to the Playoffs with a lot of excitement, everybody’s very hungry for the win, and I’m happy to have these guys as my competitors.”

This fascinating victory, along with President Pavel’s presence, boosted NASCAR in the Czech Republic. To more such international achievements for the stock car racing series!