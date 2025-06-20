Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits to Pre-Race Jitters Ahead of NASCAR Pit Crew Debut

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has worn just about every hat in NASCAR. From his days as a fan-favorite driver and Daytona 500 winner to his second act as a team owner, broadcaster, podcast host, and Hall of Famer, Dale Jr. has pretty much done it all. Whether it’s calling races from the booth or mentoring the next generation through JR Motorsports, his presence in the sport has never really faded.

But just when you think he’s checked every box on the NASCAR résumé, Dale Jr. surprises us again. And this time, he’s trading in microphones and fire suits for something a little more… hands-on role. In his own words, he’s trying something he’s never done before. And it’s got fans raising eyebrows and grinning from ear to ear.

From championship rings to tire roll-offs

Stepping in for Mardy Lindley atop the No. 88 pit box at Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 is one of Dale Jr.’s most unexpected roles yet. But there’s a surprise twist! Dale Jr. will personally handle the left-front tire duties. As he explains, “So there’s me and another guy there that’s got to catch that tire. If we don’t, it’s a penalty. The tire can’t go uncontrolled.” Under NASCAR’s rulebook, any tire rolling past the outside half of the pit box or entering the traffic lane triggers a pass-through or restart-at-the-tail penalty, depending on race conditions.

But Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn’t just avoiding mistakes. He’s mastering the process. “At the same time, I will deliver the left front tire over the wall, and as they come around, I’ll kind of easily roll it toward the tire carrier, and he’ll grab it and index it and put it on the car for the changer, and so that’s it. It’s like bam, bam, bam, done.” That’s slick choreography for a role typically reserved for seasoned pit-crew veterans. The relay system is precise: catch the old tire, hand off the new one, index it, and let the wheel gun crew complete the swap. All within 12–16 seconds.

But why all of this all of a sudden? Well, he is subbing for Mark Lindley, Connor Zilisch’s pit crew chief, after a suspension due to loose lug nuts at Nashville. He was handed a $10,000 fine and a one-race suspension. Lindley didn’t serve it at Mexico and deferred it by one race. Hence, the JR Motorsports team was without a crew chief for Pocono. And upon Lindley’s request, Dale Jr. agreed to take up the duty.

However, as the team was mostly sorted, but needed a tire roller, Dale Jr. took on the role. To prepare for the big day, JRM co-owner visited Trackhouse Racing for a quick tire-handling boot camp. “We had a little three-stop practice and they’re like, ‘You got it. You’re good,” he shared. The goal? Make sure his first live pit stop isn’t his first-ever attempt. “Not that I won’t screw it up,” he added, “But, I’m feeling more confident now.”

Meanwhile, Amy Earnhardt had her own hilarious concerns. “Oh my God, you’re gonna get run over,” she joked on the podcast. Even though he’s not crossing the wall, Dale Jr. will be right in the action. From calling races to calling tire swaps, he’s worn many hats. But this one? Definitely a new fit. So the real question is, will NASCAR’s favorite analyst survive his pit crew debut unscathed?

Dale Jr. and JR Motorsports prepare for Pocono challenge

As the NASCAR Xfinity Series rolls into Pocono Raceway for the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250, all eyes are on Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the JR Motorsports team as they gear up for a landmark weekend. The team is set to field a formidable four-car lineup featuring Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, and Connor Zilisch, each bringing their own strengths and momentum to the iconic 2.5-mile triangular oval.

JR Motorsports enters Pocono with a strong track record, boasting one win, 10 top-fives, and 22 top-10s in 35 combined starts at the venue since 2016. The team’s lineup is as competitive as ever! Justin Allgaier leads the charge with three wins and 10 top-fives this season, averaging a 10.9-place finish.

Connor Zilisch, currently leading the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings by 21 points over Kvapil, has already claimed four poles and a victory at Circuit of The Americas. Carson Kvapil is eager for his breakout moment at Pocono after leading 61 laps this season, while Sammy Smith continues to build on his own impressive campaign.

With the race set for Saturday, June 21, at 3:30 p.m. ET, JR Motorsports is focused on leveraging their experience and preparation to contend for the win. For Dale Jr., the weekend is a chance to add another chapter to his storied NASCAR career. The team, on the other hand, aims to make a significant impact on the championship landscape.