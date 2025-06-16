Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Co. Sound Alarm Over Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Carson Hocevar Beef After Mexico Clash

“We’re here to win races, not be a boy band and love each other and play in the playground together,” Carson Hocevar declared after ruffling feathers with his aggressive moves in Atlanta. And that quote might as well be stitched across the back of his firesuit. He’s not here to make friends. But in Mexico? Hocevar might’ve just had a ‘be careful what you wish for’ moment.

The Viva Mexico 250 race brought drama in every corner, but few saw the storm brewing between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Hocevar, two men with very different ideas of respect on the track. What started with a nudge turned into a grudge. And tensions didn’t just simmer…they were ready to boil over. Insiders and former stars were watching closely, and oh boy, they had plenty to say.

Carson Hocevar’s bold move sends Ricky Stenhouse Jr. over the edge

It is lap 90 of the Mexico Cup Series race, and with just 10 laps to go, tensions are running high. And then, Carson Hocevar spins Ricky Stenhouse and himself. The incident happened in the stadium section of the track. Hocevar appeared to lock up the brakes and made contact with Stenhouse. And just like that, the slow-burn feud between Carson Hocevar and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. officially caught fire. However, all this started back in Nashville.

During the Cup Series race at Tennessee two weeks ago, Carson Hocevar was driving like a man on a mission. With a super fast car, Hocevar was blazing through the field, but on his road to a 2nd place finish, he bumped Ricky Stenhouse Jr. out of the race, giving the latter his first DNF of the season. Ricky was upset, and everyone felt payback was imminent. However, the two admittedly squashed any qualms heading into Mexico City, but after Hocevar repeated his antics, Ricky was beyond irate.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., lit up with rage, walked over to Hocevar after the race, while the latter was still inside his car and had his helmet on. “I’m going to beat your a–. You’re a lap down, you got nothing to do. Why do you run right into me?” A nervous Hocevar replied, “I washed up.” Stenhouse was in no mood; he immediately fired back, “The second time.” Hocevar, visibly shaken, couldn’t say more than “Yeah, I know. I f—- up.” Then, Stenhouse dropped an iconic warning, “I don’t give a s—! I’m going to beat your a– when we get back in the States.” Stenhouse was done with being patient. With his playoff hopes already dangling, this was the last thing he needed, and he made that crystal clear over the radio waves.

Meanwhile, the Amazon Prime Video booth couldn’t get enough of the incident. They replayed the audio and video after the race, and everyone chipped in with their thoughts. Dale Earnhardt Jr. summed up what every NASCAR fan was thinking when he said, “I told you all was when I seen Ricky lean down in that window, in that body language. I’m like that man is going to whoop that kid.” Stenhouse has long had a reputation for being scrappy. Remember him punching Kyle Busch at the 2024 All-Star race? The man can throw a fist or two. And if Dale Jr. is predicting fists, like Kyle Busch, Hocevar should buckle up.

And with their Mexico clash ending with Hocevar in 34th, but most importantly, Stenhouse in 27th, things have only gone from bad to worse. Now, it’s really not just about points anymore. It’s about pride and maybe payback. Steve Letarte likened the situation to getting ready for a scolding from your dad at home, saying, “It’s like getting told your dad’s gonna yell at you when you get home… He knows he has it coming, he doesn’t know when it’s coming.”

For Carson Hocevar, a Cup Series sophomore, being aggressive and taking chances is part of the learning curve. But wrecking a driver from a one-car operation (Hyak Motorsports) is spelling trouble, especially when that one driver is Ricky Stenhouse. The latter is fighting tooth and nail for a playoff spot, which would bring in substantial money for a smaller organization, while Hocevar drives for a significantly more profitable team (Spire Motorsports) that has an alliance with Rick Hendrick.

There’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is going for Hocevar at Pocono. “It might not happen today, but it’s gonna happen soon,” said Dale Jr. Carl Edwards also chimed in post-race, giving some respite for Hocevar, saying, “He did a good thing by saying, ‘I messed up.’” However, Danielle Trotta wasn’t taking chances. “Stay away from that 47 in Pocono,” she warned Carson Hocevar. So, what could go wrong at Pocono?

Pocono looms as the next battleground for Stenhouse vs. Hocevar

As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the “Tricky Triangle” of Pocono Raceway for the 2025 event, all eyes are on Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Carson Hocevar. The 2.5-mile triangular circuit at Pocono, with its three distinct corners and long straights, is known for producing unpredictable racing and dramatic finishes. The 2025 edition promises to be no different, with playoff implications for many and a spotlight firmly on the Stenhouse-Hocevar tension.

For Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the 2025 season has been a rollercoaster. The veteran has shown flashes of speed and consistency as he carries his one-car team. Stenhouse’s best finish this year, a fifth place at Atlanta, has been a shining light in a season marked by mid-pack consistency but no real contention. At Pocono, Stenhouse has historically been solid if unspectacular, with a best finish of 7th in 2023. Carson Hocevar, meanwhile, has been one of 2025’s breakout stories.

The 22-year-old Spire Motorsports driver has impressed with his fearless approach and raw speed. Hocevar earned the top spot at the NASCAR All-Star Open (a non-points-paying race). Other than this, his best finish in the Cup Series is his second-place finish at Atlanta and Nashville. Hocevar’s on-track performances, in both races, were overshadowed by the off-track drama, so if Hocevar were to do well at Pocono, he’d have to survive Stenhouse’s retaliation first.

At Pocono, Hocevar has participated in the Truck Series, with a best performance of third place in the CRC Brakeleen 150. His ambition and willingness to push the limits could make him a wildcard in the Cup Series race. With their rivalry at a boiling point and Pocono’s unique challenges ahead, both drivers will be under intense scrutiny.

Will Stenhouse seek payback for Mexico City? Can Hocevar keep his cool and continue his impressive rookie campaign? Let us know in the comments!