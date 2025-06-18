Dale Earnhardt Jr. Answers Call From NASCAR’s Teen Sensation With Surprise Crew Chief Move

Last year, Dale Earnhardt Jr. sat down behind the mic on his podcast and opened up about his priorities. For fans hoping to see more of him behind the wheel, the message was clear: racing no longer sits at the top of the list. He explained how every year, he and his wife Amy sit down with a calendar. They weigh family events, work commitments, and only then talk about fitting in a few races. “I got—everything else is a priority. Racing, driving a race car, while I love it, is way down on the list. It is, um, there are so many other things now in my life that insist on being prioritized above that and must be,” Earnhardt Jr. described.

He made it clear that there are many things in his life now that take precedence over getting back on track. The comment wasn’t just a onetime remark. Earnhardt Jr. reiterated it when discussing what was supposed to be his final Xfinity start at Bristol. He refused to confirm it would be his last but made no promises for more either. For someone who once lived and breathed racing, this marked a clear shift. It was a heartfelt acknowledgement that he had entered a new chapter in life, one with different obligations and passions.

But NASCAR has a way of pulling its legends back in. Just months after that heartfelt podcast, Dale Jr. is heading back to a NASCAR track. But this time, he’s not sliding behind the wheel. He’s climbing the pit box at Pocono, trading the driver’s seat for a headset and clipboard. Yes, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is now calling the shots as a crew chief, and he’s doing it for one of NASCAR’s brightest young stars.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns as crew chief for rising teen star!

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is set to make his crew chief debut this weekend at Pocono Raceway. He will be on top of the pit box, guiding 18-year-old rising star Connor Zilisch in the Xfinity Series. JR Motorsports announced the unexpected move on June 18. It’s a rare moment in NASCAR history. No Earnhardt has ever worked as a crew chief at the national level, and that’s why this is uncharted territory for Dale Jr.

“Pressure is on. New face on the pit box this weekend,” Zilisch said when the announcement was made. The rookie knows the stakes are high, and so does Dale Jr. He brings decades of racing knowledge to the pit box, and he’s no stranger to Pocono either, having won both Cup Series races there in 2014. The twist? Despite all his experience, he’s never called a race before. Still, if anyone can step into a new NASCAR role with confidence, it’s a Hall of Famer with 26 career Cup wins and two Daytona 500s.

Notably, this surprise crew chief role came out of necessity. It all began with a penalty. Zilisch’s usual crew chief, Mardy Lindley, was hit with a one-race suspension after NASCAR found two unsecured lug nuts on the No. 88 car following the Nashville race. The team was also fined $10,000. The suspension was deferred, allowing Lindley to work in Mexico City. But that meant he would have to miss Pocono. With Lindley sidelined, JR Motorsports needed someone trustworthy and knowledgeable, as this will be Zilisch’s maiden appearance at the Tricky Triangle.

And that’s where Dale Jr. stepped in. The choice was bold, but strategic. Instead of handing over the car to an interim outsider, the team leaned on the man who knows the car, the driver, and the brand better than anyone else. In doing so, Dale Jr. is now stepping into a new chapter within the sport he helped define. If Zilisch wins at Pocono under his guidance, Jr. would join a very exclusive club: those who’ve won in NASCAR as a driver, team owner, and crew chief. Only seven others have done it, including legends like Lee Petty and Junior Johnson. That’s hallowed ground, and Dale Jr. is now just one victory away from entering it.

And Zilisch might be just the guy to get it done. After all, he’s been on a roll with his performances. Over the last three races, the young driver has scored back-to-back runner-up finishes at Charlotte and Nashville and followed that up with a fifth-place run in Mexico City. He’s currently fifth in points and driving with confidence. With Dale Jr. calling the shots, this could be the breakout moment. It’s the kind of twist that makes NASCAR endlessly compelling. A teen sensation teams up with a Hall of Famer for one high-stakes weekend.

Connor Zilisch vs. Ty Gibbs heats up in Mexico!

Connor Zilisch and Ty Gibbs put on one of the most heated on-track battles in Mexico City. From the opening lap to the final stage, the two young drivers were glued to each other. But what started as hard racing ended in frustration. The clash came to a head in Stage 3, when both were knocked out of contention after contact. Zilisch didn’t mince words afterwards while speaking about the early bumps they exchanged.

“It was just Ty. He was racing me really hard the whole time. I was easy on him the first lap, let him have it in the first few corners, and took the lead. Then I was a little faster than him. So, when I cleared him down into one, I went in a little deep and washed out. I don’t think he liked how I did that. He got mad at me and shipped me,” Zilisch said to the media after the race. He further made it clear that Gibbs went after him intentionally. “I don’t think it was just the nature of the corners, I think that was pretty intentional,” he further added.

Ty Gibbs had his own version of events. “I didn’t see much besides getting absolutely drilled in the door. I hit the 9 (Suarez, but), I don’t know how he kept going… and I got hit so hard in the door that it knocked the wheel out of my hand,” he told Bob Pockrass. Neither driver walked away happily. But this latest incident has likely added fuel to a rivalry that could span decades. The next time these two share the track, fans will be in for a treat or, better, some fireworks.