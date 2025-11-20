Dale Jr Backs Denny Hamlin to Stay Dominant Despite Heartbreaking Season Finale

Down but not out. Denny Hamlin may have suffered a heartbreak in the Cup Series’ season finale, but NASCAR veteran Dale Earnhardt Jr. couldn’t be more impressed. Despite swirling retirement rumors, Hamlin has made it clear he’s far from done. Losing the 2025 championship is real, but so is the 45-year-old’s drive to bounce back. In a bold admission last week, he said, “But they’re (Joe Gibbs Racing) not ready for that yet. They’re not, you know, that have to have time to work on my succession plan.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Chasing a cup title is never easy, and Hamlin knows that better than most. Two decades of sweat, strategy, and triumphs came down to a heartbreaking finale in Phoenix, yet he still proved why he’s one of the strongest Cup drivers on the grid. With six wins this season, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has shown an uncanny ability to adapt in a sport that has changed over 20 years. And Dale Earnhardt Jr. can attest to this brilliance, cementing Hamlin as a relentless and adaptable force in more than NASCAR.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dale Jr. heaps praise on Hamlin’s strong racing mindset

Speaking on the Dale Jr. Download, the NASCAR Hall of Famer didn’t hold back. He said, “Denny has bucked the trend up to this point. Denny is an anomaly in terms of, you know, what you traditionally see in drivers. He’s competitive. He’s focused. He’s still just as talented as ever. Sharp.”

Junior went on to say, “Like, I mean, when you’re behind the wheel, it’s 130-40 degrees in the car. You’re 200 laps in, and you got to be able to make the right decision and right move in the right moment. You got to be quick and precise. He’s still got it. In the toughest of moments behind the wheel of a race car, Denny is as good or better than anybody.”

It can be said with much certainty that Denny Hamlin has been one of NASCAR’s most consistent and formidable drivers. For someone in their mid-40s, being able to push not only their body but also their mindset to compete with a younger grid isn’t for the weak. Add to that the Next-Gen cars. While the two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch seems to be struggling to adapt in this era, Hamlin seems to be cruising through.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA NASCAR Cup Series Championship Nov 2, 2025 Avondale, Arizona, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin 11 makes his final pit stop of the race during overtime to take four tires during the NASCAR Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Avondale Phoenix Raceway Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20251102_mjr_su5_056

Hamlin has racked up dozens of Cup Series wins, including multiple Daytona 500 victories, conquering nearly every major track on the circuit. From short tracks to superspeedways, he’s proven himself to be one of the most well-rounded drivers of his era. He even capped off a very emotional 60th win at Las Vegas this year. Even though Hamlin hasn’t snagged a championship yet, his stats and his ability to make multiple Championship 4 appearances cannot be taken away from him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And through the heartbreaks, Hamlin has only come out stronger. Taking the example of Mark Martin, he said, ” The trophies mean nothing. There’s only a few people that walk in the front door of this house, so there’s only a few people that see it. It’s the respect that we really ultimately seek.”

With examples like Carl Edwards and Mark Martin looming over NASCAR, it is not unusual for the best drivers to lose out on championships, and Denny Hamlin now joins that list. But he somehow has found solace in their way of dealing with that loss. In fact, Carl Edwards has helped shape the No. 11 driver’s off-track mindset.

Speaking on the Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin said, ” When I say lately, I’m talking about over the last year would be. Understanding the bigger picture of racing is just a very small part of your life, and you’re gonna find a lot of gratification outside of that. And I just every time he talks now I’m very tuned in to what he says, because I respect him so much and I respect a guy that fought his entire life to reach the pinnacle.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More importantly, Hamlin’s attitude shift is what’s making the loss hurt less. And he sure isn’t letting his loss define him.

Denny Hamlin reaffirms his strong performance at Phoenix

For someone who has faced the loss of the championship twice, once this year to Kyle Larson and second in 2010 to 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, Denny Hamlin isn’t letting those setbacks get the better of him. For someone who didn’t want to think about racing or even set foot in a Cup car again, Hamlin is coming to terms with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it’s drawing inspiration from Carl Edwards, who helped the JGR driver a ton amid this heartbreak, or a sweet and heartwarming recount with a fan in Michigan, Hamlin has all the support he needs. But no one can take away how strong and formidable he looked on that Sunday at Phoenix. He said, “It doesn’t change what I think about me, whether I have the trophy or not. I knew on that day I was better than everyone else was. My car was better than everyone else’s. We did what we were supposed to do.”

And while Denny Hamlin was chasing the goal, not just for himself, but also for his team, fans, and the family who have supported him through every lap. Hamlin was not able to secure the title for them, and he admitted that he hates that for the No. 11 crew. But leading 208 laps in the finale proves that Hamlin was the strongest on that track today, and no one can take that away. As he continues to defy expectations, when the driver should step back, Hamlin is setting a new benchmark for competing at an elite level across the years.