Dale Earnhardt Jr. Backs NASCAR’s Prolonged Decision as 2026 Schedule Up for Major Revamp

We are across the halfway mark of 2025, and 2026 is peeking around the corner. The NASCAR Cup Series has a proliferation of novelties – from the tricky 12 turns of the Chicago Street Course to the high-altitude racing of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. In this culture of inviting new racetracks, though, NASCAR has hit roadblocks. Now, NASCAR has a chance to go back to its roots, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. is all in for the idea.

The 2026 Cup Series schedule already has a few rumors swirling around it. With Homestead’s confirmed return for the Championship finale being a boost for fans, they now want to see some more iconic tracks return to the schedule. And one track has been in the news recently that’s received widespread support from fans and NASCAR veterans alike because of its perfect fit with the Next-Gen car.

Dale Earnhardt Jr issues a bold prediction

Since 2022, the primary problem with NASCAR’s Next-Gen car has been its parity. The car produces lackluster results on short tracks (Bristol races in Fall ‘2024 and Spring ‘2025, where Kyle Larson dominated) for struggles with ‘dirty air’. However, this car performs at its best on the oval intermediate tracks. Kansas Speedway is a great example – the 1.5-mile track was known for its dull events until 2022. Similarly, Chicagoland is another 1.5-miler mostly derided as a ‘cookie-cutter’ oval that produced predictable racing entertainment. Now, however, conversations around the Next-Gen car have prompted NASCAR to seriously consider its revival, with Dale Jr. on board.

Chicagoland Speedway hosted a Cup Series race from 2001 to 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic removed it from the schedule. Located about an hour away from downtown Chicago, the track looks poised to take over the Chicago Street Course, according to an article by journalist Adam Stern. The latter lost big sponsors like McDonald’s and ABB, and NASCAR ended up spending $50 million instead of the anticipated budget of half that amount. What is more? NASCAR is prolonging its decision to renew the Chicago Street Race. Hence, all eyes are now on Chicagoland, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. is pumped. The veteran driver issued a bold forecast: “I’d gamble that it would be one of the most entertaining races of the season.“

Several hints have already confirmed Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s buzzing interests. There has been no formal announcement, but NASCAR’s website has updates, including a refreshed map and a teaser mentioning “new events.” What is more? Spire Motorsports sophomore driver Carson Hocevar went on a little adventure in late June.

He visited the 1.5-mile track in Joliet, Illinois, and dropped fascinating snippets for fans. Carson Hocevar wrote on X about how thrilling the experience was for him: “I filmed most of what I saw at Chicagoland today until my phone died. wasn’t gonna do anything with them, but might as well. gonna throw them all together and put it on YouTube tonight.”

However, the revival of Chicagoland Speedway would be a long and difficult process. According to Adam Stern’s article, “NASCAR would need to invest to get the facility back up to standards after several years of largely being unused, but permanent motorsports venues like Chicagoland have massive footprints that can require capital expenditures well into the seven or eight figures to keep up with fans’ modern-day expectations.”

Nevertheless, while Dale Earnhardt Jr. is ready to wait for an old track to revive, another grassroots track is already back for the 2026 schedule.

Another round of the ‘madness’

After nearly a 54-year absence, a historic track rocked the world of many NASCAR fans this year. On February 2nd, 2025, we saw the Cook Out Clash race unfold at Bowman Gray Stadium. The close confines of the quarter-mile oval in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, spelled the true flavor of NASCAR. A healthy amount of beating and banging ensued during the 200-lapper. Chase Elliott prevailed over Ryan Blaney in the end, further cementing fans’ interests in the racetrack. Accordingly, NASCAR announced last Wednesday that Bowman Gray will come back for round 2 in 2026.

Details of the race procedure have not yet been announced, but Cook Out will sponsor the ‘Madhouse’ event. Joey Dennewitz, NASCAR Regional’s managing director, said enthusiastically about the prolonged stay in The Madhouse. “We wrote a new chapter in the storied history of motorsports at Bowman Gray Stadium with the Cook Out Clash this year. As NASCAR’s first weekly race track, we are proud to bring the 2026 Cook Out Clash back to the original home of grassroots racing. Thanks to the City of Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem State University for their continued partnership at ‘The Madhouse.’”

With the first old track back in business for 2026, Chicagoland may not be too far off. Let us see if NASCAR makes Dale Earnhardt Jr. and fans happy with its decision.