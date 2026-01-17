Dale Earnhardt Jr. Breaks Character as NASCAR’s Controversial OEM Rule Sparks Fan Fury

A few days ago, a host of Cup Series veterans were ecstatic. NASCAR finally announced its much-awaited changes to the championship format, and the results were more than favorable. From expunging the elimination-style playoffs to prioritizing points accumulated across a season, most of the elements were endearing. However, a recent update about another rule change left Dale Earnhardt Jr. crestfallen.

Extra cookies make Dale Earnhardt Jr. frown

“NASCAR has designated for the first three races, a “new OEM provisional” — obviously for Ram. In first three races, if an entry from new OEM doesn’t qualify, they get spots from 37-40th. Helps to get points until current season points kick in,” journalist Bob Pockrass updated on X. In response, Dale Earnhardt Jr. posted a GIF in the comments section, clearly expressing his disapproval.

As Ram is making its return to NASCAR, the sanctioning body is rolling out a red carpet. It will hold a potential four additional spots for OEM provisionals in this season’s first three Craftsman Truck Series races, or at Daytona, EchoPark Speedway, or the street race at St. Petersburg. According to NASCAR’s managing director of communications Mike Forde, this is aimed at helping Ram teams “get their sea legs under them.”

And Dale Earnhardt Jr. is not at all happy with this extra help. This OEM provisional rule seems like a variation of last year’s Open Exemption Provisional that allows a spot for a renowned driver. Helio Castroneves used it in 2025, and Jimmie Johnson will use it in 2026. While those drivers receive neither points nor prize money, the Ram entries would be credited with points for their finishes.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. commented on journalist Jordan Bianchi’s post, “If I were a new OEM I would reject this provision and demand to earn my spot.”

This was in response to the clearly expressed goals for this provisional rule. Mike Forde explained, “That’s so they have a little bit of a cushion and safety net later on this season and really have a good start to their 2026 and return to NASCAR. Part two is to attract future OEMs so that OEMs can come into the series and know they’re going to have a barrier to entry that isn’t as high and difficult to overcome.”

And like Dale Earnhardt Jr., fans are also not exactly on the same page with this rule.

NASCAR community is perplexed

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has not exactly been on fire since his NASCAR comeback. Nevertheless, even if he does not qualify for the Daytona 500, the Open Exemption rule will allow him to gain a spot nonetheless, even if it means expanding the field to 40 entries. So a fan deduced that the OEM Provisional is the same: “If I’m understanding this correctly it’s essentially a OEM version of the Provisional the 84 is using at Daytona for the 500 but still issuing points?”

Others more openly expressed their disapproval. Back when Toyota debuted in 2007, several of their drivers missed races as they were new to NASCAR. So one fan wrote, “Toyota and Dodge didn’t get this back when they joined. Doesn’t seem fair.” Somebody else also cited the unfair aspect of this rule. A natural phenomenon or Mother nature’s whims aside, this rule makes no sense. They wrote, “Should only be in place incase of rain canceling qualifying. This feels.. wrong.”

As NASCAR relaxed the difficulties for Ram, the journey ahead looks gloomy. Laying out a rosy path does not allow teams or drivers to grow and learn from their mistakes. That is what a fan talked about, agreeing with Dale Earnhardt Jr., “Pretty soon we won’t even be racing.” Another fan was downright confused about why the sanctioning body is going down this path. “What 😭 I don’t understand this,” they wrote.

Somebody else regretted missing an opportunity to capitalize on this rule change. Given the recent atmosphere of positive changes like the championship format and permanent charters, they missed the cue. “I should have placed a bet on @kalshi that NASCAR would be making unnecessary rules. Would have been a solid bet.”

Clearly, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and fans are very skeptical about NASCAR’s OEM rule. We can only wait and see what unfolds.