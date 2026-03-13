Dale Earnhardt Jr. Breaks Silence on Historic NASCAR Track’s Demolition With Bold Promise

Few voices are as powerful as Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s when it comes to preserving grassroots racing. The NASCAR Hall of Famer has consistently supported short-track culture, from co-owning the CARS Tour with Kevin Harvick to advocating for the restoration of historic sites like North Wilkesboro Speedway. Now that another historic NASCAR track is in danger of being demolished, the renowned driver and owner has spoken up and made a daring pledge that might give the historic track a chance to survive.

Dale Jr. offers lifeline to Greenville-Pickens Speedway

“If @GPSspeedway1 can survive, the @CARSTour will be first in line to return, and I’ll be the first entry.”

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Now, that was none other than Dale Jr responding to a post from Frontstretch, which warned that the future of Greenville-Pickens Speedway remains uncertain despite a growing push to save the historic venue. The renowned outlet noted that the track, famously the first to broadcast flag-to-flag coverage of a NASCAR Cup Series race, has recently faced mounting pressure from redevelopment plans (sadly, like many others).

As true racing fans will know, the Greenville-Pickens Speedway carries deep roots in American racing history. The venue first began hosting races in 1946. It originally operated as a dual-purpose horse track and dirt speedway before the surface was paved in 1970. Then, for decades afterward, the track remained a staple of grassroots stock car racing in South Carolina.

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However, in recent years, the future of the iconic speedway has been thrown into doubt, unfortunately. RealtyLink LLC, a Greenville-based development company, has been expanding industrial projects across land surrounding the facility. The track’s current owner, businessman Kevin Whitaker, has left the venue dormant since the last races were run in 2022.

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In March 2023, the property was placed under contract for purchase by RealtyLink. It immediately raised concerns that the historic oval could ultimately be demolished. Those fears intensified earlier this year when redevelopment proposals reached the Pickens County Planning Commission. Now, this, in turn, triggered a heated debate between residents hoping to preserve the track and developers pushing forward with expansion plans.

While one proposal that would have directly impacted the track structure was denied this week, the threat to the venue has not completely disappeared. That’s where Dale Jr.’s promise carries real weight. By pledging that the CARS Tour would return immediately if the track survives, and even offering to enter the race himself, Dale Jr. has thrown his support behind preservation efforts.

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The timing is notable, too. Dale Jr. recently confirmed he will race a Late Model Stock Car at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. It is another historic venue that is currently battling legal challenges from groups attempting to end racing there. For fans of short-track racing, Dale Jr’s message is clear. If Greenville-Pickens Speedway can stay standing, he’s ready to help bring the roar of engines back to its pavement.

Dale Jr. backs NASCAR’s new Darlington approach

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Dale Jr. has been outspoken about using historic racetracks to preserve the past, but also supports NASCAR’s changing attitude to heritage, especially about Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway. NASCAR will no longer need teams to take part in Throwback Weekend this year.

Rather, the sanctioning body is allowing teams to don throwback paint schemes only if they so wish, while focusing on preserving the sport’s heritage and recognizing former drivers in other ways. Dale Jr. welcomed the change and shared his thoughts in a response on X to veteran reporter Bob Pockrass.

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“I think it’s fair to say that the industry as a whole can and will at times still do Throwback Designs around Darlington [you’ll see a handful this year],” Dale Jr. wrote. He further added that NASCAR has never actually prohibited teams from running throwback schemes at any point during the season.

An increasing sentiment in the garage area is reflected in the change. Only over half of the Cup Series field took part in Throwback Weekend in 2025. Many teams noted that sponsor approval frequently determines the outcome rather than team preference. Some drivers also feel the once-beloved concept has simply run its course. Chase Elliott admitted the tradition had begun to lose its novelty.

Still, not everyone shares that view. Veterans like Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski remain enthusiastic supporters of throwback schemes. They believe that the throwback schemes add a visual and nostalgic element that fans still appreciate. For Dale Jr., the solution appears to be balance.

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Let teams celebrate history when it makes sense while keeping the focus on authentic moments that honor the sport’s legacy rather than forcing the tradition.