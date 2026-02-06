Dale Earnhardt Jr Calls Out Double Standards After NASCAR Clears Stance on Ryan Preece Punishment

Dale Earnhardt Jr. never stops with his humor on social media. But his comment on NASCAR’s decision not to penalize Ryan Preece brings back memories from over two decades ago and reflects how the sport has changed through the years.

Dale Jr. demands his points back

Upon winning his first race in a Cup car, Ryan Preece was understandably excited, and he swore on live TV, dropping an F-bomb. While many were worried that he might get a fine for this, NASCAR clarified to Claire B Lang that he wouldn’t.

Reacting to this, Dale Earnhardt Jr. joked, demanding his points back that he was docked in 2004 for swearing at Talladega.

“I want my 25 points back,” he wrote on X.

This incident dates back to 2004, when Dale Jr. was racing in the Cup Series for DEI. He won the race at Talladega and was in a comfortable spot at the top of the Chase. However, the use of a swear word on live TV cost him dearly. This was his fifth win on the track, but he didn’t seem too impressed considering his father’s record.

When asked by the media, Jr. said: “It don’t mean s*** right now. Daddy’s won here 10 times.”

That single sentence proved costly. NASCAR hit him with a $10,000 fine and, more critically, a 25-point penalty that immediately knocked him from the top of the Chase standings. The penalty derailed his momentum, and despite a later win, he could only salvage a fifth-place finish in the championship.

Now, however, even though Ryan Preece used stronger language than Dale Jr. in 2004, NASCAR has decided not to fine him. While this reflects the sport’s evolution in the past two decades, it could very well be an example of double standards.

While NASCAR’s stance on language has clearly softened, its hammer comes down hard on technical violations.

Did Dale Earnhardt Jr. receive the harshest penalty in NASCAR?

The short answer is no. Dale Earnhardt Jr. While the penalty to Dale Earnhardt Jr. set him back in the championship in 2004, Carl Long had it worse. Back in 2009, he ran the Sprint Showdown race for his own team at Lowe’s Motor Speedway, which had not qualified for a Cup Series race since 2006.

During a post-race investigation, his team was found to have used an oversized engine in the Dodge, measuring 358.19 cubic inches, which was strictly prohibited under the regulations. The illegal engine was a clear attempt to gain an unfair performance edge.

Considering the seriousness of the violation, the team was slapped with a $200,000 fine and docked 200 driver and owner points. Furthermore, Carl Long, his wife Danielle (team co-owner), and crew chief Charles Swing were suspended from the next 12 races and barred from all NASCAR activities.

Earnhardt Jr.’s tongue-in-cheek demand for his points back highlights more than just a funny memory; it underscores a dramatic shift in NASCAR’s culture. What cost a driver a shot at a title in 2004 is now a non-issue, leaving fans and former drivers to wonder where the line for acceptable passion truly lies today.