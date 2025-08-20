Dale Earnhardt Jr Claims ‘No Issues’ as $123.43B Iconic Sponsor Readies NASCAR Exit

NASCAR’s second-tier series is preparing for its fourth major entitlement sponsorship change since 1982, marking another historic moment. The series was first sponsored by Anheuser-Busch for over two decades. Then, Nationwide took over in 2008, followed by Xfinity in 2015. This decade-long Xfinity era saw many memorable moments and growth, but few anticipated its exit. Recently, Dale Earnhardt Jr. gave a positive take on this change, signaling a smooth transition on the cards.

Xfinity became the series sponsor back in 2015 to leverage its vast fanbase and technology partnerships. This was a move to boost visibility despite occasional challenges with ratings. Over the past decade, the partnership has brought about increased visibility and promotional innovations. But now, starting in 2026, the series will be renamed the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Fans surely take time to adjust to the new name. But Dale Earnhardt Jr., known for his deep connection to NASCAR’s legacy and future, has voiced acceptance and optimism about the new sponsorship.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. welcomes O’Reilly’s sponsorship

Dale Earnhardt Jr. acknowledged this sizable change, saying, “But dude, I love this idea. I love this ambition…O’Reilly Auto Parts is taking over the Xfinity Series as the new sponsor.” His embrace of the new identity underscores a refreshing openness amid the series’ evolution. He continued, “I don’t have a problem with this. I think it’s great. Changes happen from time to time. Xfinity had a good run. Sure.” Dale further spoke about how a lot of people were wondering if they were going to change the name. “They’ve pretty much stayed status quo. O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, that’s fine. That’s good.” Through his commentary, Dale shifted the narrative from uncertainty to stability, reassuring fans and participants that O’Reilly’s involvement will preserve the series’ integrity.

Dale further emphasized the solidity of O’Reilly as a partner. “They’ve been great. They’re active. They’ve been working with us here at Dirty Mo Media for years. So, we’re kind of fans.” His insight reveals that O’Reilly’s presence is not a mere financial arrangement but an engaged, collaborative relationship. For NASCAR’s second tier, such an involved partnership could mean renewed energy, marketing activation, and fan engagement.

As Dale explained, “I think when a new partner comes into a role like that, you’re a little curious as to how it’s going to feel, but I would expect it to be good.” This measured optimism invites broader reflection. O’Reilly’s strong retail footprint and motorsports history suggest a promising alignment with NASCAR’s growth goals, especially as the sport adapts to emerging audiences and technologies.

Looking forward, NASCAR’s second-tier division faces a pivotal moment of reinvention as it transitions to the new name, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Beyond just a new name, this change signals evolving commercial strategies and fan engagement models. The series recently transitioned to a different tire supplier and continues to attract a dynamic roster of young drivers aiming to make their mark. Fans can expect a blend of tradition and innovation, embodied by O’Reilly’s commitment to the sport and the enduring legacy of NASCAR racing.

Dale Jr. gives his two cents on NASCAR’s new All-Star venue

NASCAR’s potential move of the 2026 All-Star Race from the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway to Dover Motor Speedway has sparked a wave of surprise and concern. Especially among those who cherish Wilkesboro’s rich tradition. Fans embraced the track’s 2023 All-Star revival. In fact, many considered it a triumphant return of NASCAR’s grassroots atmosphere. Now, with reports indicating Dover could replace Wilkesboro for the marquee exhibition event, reactions are growing vocal from within the sport, not least from Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., a key figure in bringing North Wilkesboro back to the Cup schedule, expressed genuine astonishment over this potential shift. He admitted, “Everybody’s like, ‘Man, why are we going to Dover for the All-Star Race?’ I also had that same reaction.” Despite his initial surprise, he acknowledged the collective nature of NASCAR’s decisions, including the influence of broadcast partners. Dale also noted the differing characteristics of the two tracks, echoing Denny Hamlin’s view that Dover better suits longer races while All-Star events thrive in quicker, more sprint-style formats.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dover, known as the “Monster Mile,” lacks permanent lighting. This means that a night race would require temporary installations, adding complexity to the move. Hamlin himself voiced concerns that Dover might not be the ideal venue for an All-Star Race because the track typically needs substantial rubber buildup to enhance passing. This is something the short sprints of an All-Star event may not allow.

Looking ahead, NASCAR continues to balance tradition with broadcast and commercial interests. The choice of venues will play a crucial role in shaping the sport’s future landscape. Dale Jr.’s reaction underscores the emotional connection many hold with these tracks. It also shows the delicate balance NASCAR must strike moving forward.