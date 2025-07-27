Dale Jr. Compares 19-Year-Old Connor Zilisch to NASCAR Legends After His 3rd Successive Win In Xfinity

“As we’ve all seen, he’s going to be the next superstar,” said A. J. Allmendinger in 2024, after the Mission 200 at the tough Watkins Glen Raceway in New York. Connor Zilisch’s latest Xfinity Series win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was more than just a race victory; it was a showcase of rare talent and an unconventional path that few young drivers dare to take. Now, at just 19 years old, Zilisch has secured his third consecutive Xfinity win, a feat that has not gone unnoticed by NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. What makes Zilisch’s story unique is not just his speed on the track but the maturity he displays behind the wheel.

His journey and success prompt comparisons not only to racing greats but also highlight how rare his blend of skill and temperament truly is. For those watching, Zilisch is not just a promising rookie; he’s a driver quietly rewriting what it means to rise through NASCAR’s ranks today.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has drawn striking parallels between Connor Zilisch and NASCAR legends such as Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson, suggesting that Zilisch’s emergence could be even more rare and remarkable. “The only thing I think it’s close to is probably Jeff Gordon or Jimmy Johnson,” said Dale Jr. when asked what about Connor reminds him of himself or someone else who is a great example. “Um, so he might be even more of a… you know, sort of a rare… he might be even more rare than that, uh, because I don’t know, man. If you all get a chance to spend time around him, you’ll realize how mature he is, and… and um, I think there’s probably a lot of parents in the room… um, that would be amazed at his level of maturity at eighteen years old.”

Zilisch’s rapid success in the Xfinity Series, marked by five wins in the 2025 season, including three straight victories at Indianapolis, mirrors the early career dominance Gordon and Johnson showed when they first broke into NASCAR’s national series. Like those greats, Zilisch demonstrates a rare combination of speed, consistency (with 10 top-five and 12 top-10 finishes), and racecraft. Zilisch’s ability to lead 425 laps through 21 races and steadily accumulate points (second in the standings with 729 points) aligns with the early career trajectories of Gordon and Johnson, who also quickly established themselves as front-runners controlling races.

He recounted during the post-race conference, “His mom and dad sent him overseas at twelve to race go-karts by himself. They didn’t go with him. … he only knew one individual over there. And as Connor tells it, he had to drive… he had to ride a bicycle up and down the road every day to get his dinner or his lunch, his breakfast, get his haircut, get his mail, do everything at twelve. And you know, I’m sure he had some guidance, but how that matured him is insane.” This early independence, Earnhardt Jr. noted, is a significant factor in his mental toughness and decision-making ability on the track.

Since his father couldn’t travel with his son, mechanic Gary Willis accompanied him, setting their base in Desenzano del Garda, Italy. Talking about it, Zilisch once said, “I told my dad this is what I wanted to do. Gary and I would fly over and we’d have an apartment or Airbnb for three to four weeks. We’d hit Italy, Spain, France—basically all Western Europe. Looking back on it now, I didn’t realize how insane it was. Those were the coolest days of my life.”

The NASCAR Hall of Fame also highlighted that Zilisch’s rapid ascent and consistent performance were clear signs that fans and insiders alike were witnessing the beginning of what might become an incredible career. While Zilisch is still learning and making errors, as is natural, the foundation for sustained success is firmly in place, according to Earnhardt Jr.

In addition to Earnhardt Jr.’s reflections on maturity, official race stats bolster Zilisch’s growing reputation. Over the 2025 season, Zilisch illustrated not just talent but remarkable consistency for an Xfinity rookie. With 21 races in, he sits second in the point standings with excellent points and finishes. The numbers, coupled with Earnhardt Jr.’s insights, paint a picture of a driver with both high performance and perceptive racing intelligence.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflects on JR Motorsports’ 100th win

Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed heartfelt emotion after witnessing Connor Zilisch deliver JR Motorsports’ milestone 100th victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Indianapolis. Speaking after the race, he said, “Great place to win one hundred. I’m glad because I had some obligations that were gonna keep me away from the track next week, and I was worried we were gonna have to win one hundred and I wouldn’t be there. “. The achievement resonated deeply with Earnhardt Jr., who has nurtured the team over many years like a parent watching a child grow, underscoring how connected he feels to the organization’s milestones.

When reflecting on the race’s tension, particularly when Zilisch briefly lost the lead but reclaimed it, Earnhardt Jr. acknowledged the pressure. “Connor and Crew did a great job building a great car to obviously get to win. Uh, it’s tough to see Justin go out like he did. He wanted to win that one hundredth win for us. All our drivers want that,” he said, praising not only the driver but the strength of the team behind him. This win was not just a testament to the driver’s talent but to the collective effort of a tightly knit team.

The importance of being present also weighed on Earnhardt Jr.’s mind in the lead-up to the race. As a team owner, he described the milestone meant so much to not just him but also to the company: “Ultimately, this is a big deal for our company.” This poignantly highlights how much the milestone means to him and how intertwined his personal and professional life is with JR Motorsports’ journey.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s reaction to the 100th win was a mixture of pride, relief, and deep emotion, reflective of years of dedication and the culmination of collective hard work. His words reveal that this triumph goes far beyond numbers; it represents a treasured milestone in a career and a team he has passionately built and championed.