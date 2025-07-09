Dale Earnhardt Jr. Confirms NASCAR’s Schedule Rumors Amid Bombshell Revelations

Summer is here, and so is NASCAR’s Silly Season. The shuffle of drivers has already begun, with Daniel Suarez dropping the first domino. However, the racetracks are bound to produce the wildest storylines for 2026. The 2025 season is already offering ample evidence, from the thrilling Bowman Gray experience in the Clash race to NASCAR’s international venture in Mexico City. Now, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is here with some spicy rumors.

Last weekend, NASCAR witnessed a thrilling weekend in Chicago, with Shane van Gisbergen sweeping both Xfinity and Cup races. Despite the excitement that engulfed the garage and the fans, talk of moving is creeping into the sport. However, Dale Jr. is not ready to give support to that yet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dale Jr. sees two gems together

Well, NASCAR’s visit to Chicago has always been successful. The economic impact of the inaugural 2023 event was close to $109 million. That dialed up to $128 million in 2024. However, the downsides were also prevalent on both ends. The Chicago Street Race weekend led to road closures and inconvenient rerouting, and residents could not make the most of the July 4th festivities. NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps revealed in December during Race Industry Week that it costs the industry $50 million to put on the Chicago event. As we approach the end of the three-year deal with Chicago, speculation is rife about whether NASCAR will renew the contract. It has 90 days after the 2025 race to send a request. Even amidst the pessimistic views, Dale Jr. is optimistic.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Rumors of racing in San Diego are flooding the NASCAR community at present. That would mark a return to Southern California after NASCAR left the LA Coliseum. In a recent episode of The Dale Jr. Download, Dale Earnhardt Jr left a bombshell revelation in this regard: “I think there’s a potential where you could see us racing at Chicago and San Diego. For sure, there’s a world where that exists… I don’t think that they’re adding another road course. I think it’s like, all right, how many we got, 6? …Whatever the number is today, that’ll be the number next year. But I just don’t know which racetracks it’s gonna be.”

via Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity Series: July 06 The Loop 110 NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Shane van Gisbergen races for position for the The Loop 110 in Chicago, IL, USA.

Clearly, Dale Jr. is intent on dropping updates about NASCAR’s incoming schedule. But while the sport finalizes its 2026 plans, its open-wheel rival is yet to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Screening the options first

Well, that is what NASCAR is also doing at present. However, Dale Jr., being a veteran spokesperson of the sport, may be absolutely right regarding his predictions. In IndyCar, however, plans for the 2026 schedule are still hanging. A number of tracks may be up for renewal this time around, including Laguna Seca, Portland, and Toronto. Then, after NASCAR’s success south of the border, a trip to Mexico is also highly anticipated. Iowa Speedway produced sizable crowds through 2024 thanks to the vast marketing efforts and expenditures by former title sponsor Hy-Vee. Iowa was renowned for IndyCar’s most memorable oval races, but its recent repaving has led to a lack of passing. With speculation rife about what the total number of events will be, executives guess it will be around 17.

IndyCar President Doug Boles said that Penske Entertainment is working hard to release the schedule. He told ‘Racer’ in an interview: “In my mind, it needs to be before the end of the season, and the sooner we can get the schedule out, the better for everybody. It’s better for teams. It’s better for partners. It’s better for TV. It’s better for fans. On this side, you’re working with promoters, some of which have other events that they have to work through, as well. You’re working with a TV partner with FOX, because you want to be in the best TV windows to the extent we can continue to be on network versus other (cable) channels. We’re trying to work through that, so it becomes a bit of a puzzle.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Both IndyCar and NASCAR are on the verge of a wild shuffle. We can only wait and see what NASCAR has in store for us in 2026, and if Dale Jr. is right or not.