Dale Earnhardt Jr. Defends Josh Berry After Wild Chicago Clash That Left Many Fuming

On a weekend with NASCAR’s best fought rain and mounting pressure on slick Chicago streets, few expected Josh Berry’s calculated aggression to become the epicentre of the post-race storm. As the laps wound down in front of a raucous crowd, Berry’s assertive moves, both bold and controversial, shuffled not just the finishing order but the entire paddock’s mood. Team radios crackled with frustration and social feeds lit up as drivers and fans wondered aloud: Where is the line between racing hard for every spot and overstepping the unwritten boundaries of respect?

With opinions polarised and emotions running high, the aftermath has become as much about the drivers’ code as the scoreline on the results sheet, and once again, NASCAR legend didn’t hesitate to talk about it.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. steps in: fierce defence and the driver’s code.

With debate swirling immediately after the race, Dale Earnhardt Jr., a mentor and longtime supporter of Josh Berry, was quick to address the situation on his “Dale Jr. Download” podcast. Before sharing Berry’s explanation, Earnhardt set the scene in frank terms, noting how the closing laps saw Berry embroiled in multiple incidents, particularly with Erik Jones and Carson Hocevar.

The tension was tangible, and Earnhardt Jr. gave listeners the unvarnished background to his post-race interaction with Berry: “I texted Josh. I was like, ‘f******g come on man.’ He’s like, ‘actually, 77. I just clocked it in there too far. I didn’t mean to do that,’ and I was like, okay. I didn’t know if he was wrecking Hocevar for the community or what”.

Earnhardt didn’t excuse Berry’s aggression but contextualised it: “Josh has struggled at the road courses. He would admit that he’s got a lot of gains to make as a driver at those race tracks. They squeaked out a thirteenth-place finish. Average running position of probably twenty-eighth.” That improvement, Earnhardt admitted, “took out a few guys there to turn that fifteenth into a thirteenth.”

Earnhardt clarified Berry’s competitive instincts: “Josh is a racer. He’s not gonna wreck Jones unless it’s the perfect scenario. If I’m Erik Jones, I’d probably be like, ‘Alright, where you at?’” For Earnhardt, the backlash from critics, many taking shots at his support for Berry, was inevitable, but he was unapologetic: “Everybody who’s sitting here going, ‘f*** Dale Junior and his Josh Berry fandom … of course he’s gonna tap his back.’ You’re right. You are right.” His defence was both unapologetic and self-aware, rooted less in blind loyalty and more in his appreciation for the unfiltered, hard-nosed racing style he helped nurture in Berry for years.

The broader look into racing culture, aggression, and rivalries

While Earnhardt’s backing of Josh Berry dominated headlines, the incidents in Chicago and Sonoma tap into larger themes running through the Cup Series, chief among them, the growing edge of aggression and payback in today’s NASCAR. Berry, not shy about his learning curve on road courses, continues to be scrutinised for his assertiveness behind the wheel, especially in high-stakes late-race situations.

Despite Earnhardt’s public support, the number 21 car’s run to 13th from an average running position in the high 20s came at the expense of several competitors, raising pointed questions about whether the ends justify the means in a series increasingly tolerant of door-to-door battles and post-race resentments.

The reactions from drivers like Erik Jones and Carson Hocevar, themselves no strangers to hard racing, mirrored the split seen among fans and analysts. Some see Berry’s approach as emblematic of what is required to survive and thrive in the current Cup landscape: take risks, capitalise on moments even if that means upsetting the status quo. Others see it as overstepping boundaries, further blurring the distinction between racing hard and racing dirty.

This isn’t uncharted territory for Berry, whose rise through the ranks came under Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s mentorship, a relationship built on tenacity and the willingness to go toe-to-toe with the sport’s established names. When Berry notched his first Cup win with Wood Brothers Racing earlier this year, it was Earnhardt Jr. whose silent ovation on social media spoke volumes about their bond and mutual respect.

In the end, the Chicago clash was more than a flashpoint; it was a showcase of the evolving ethos of NASCAR racing and the lingering influence of legacy names like Earnhardt, who remain central to how the modern battles are discussed and judged. For Berry and his defenders, the road ahead will likely stay bumpy, but in a season marked by unpredictability, it’s clear his approach and the debates it stirs won’t be fading anytime soon.