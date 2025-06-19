Dale Earnhardt Jr. Defends Richard Petty’s Bold Statement Amidst Heavy Fan Backlash

Last week, Mexico City came alive with roaring engines, wild cheers, and history in the making. Shane van Gisbergen, the Kiwi road course ace, etched his name once again in the NASCAR books. Just like he did in the Chicago Street race in 2023, he outclassed the field with speed, skill, and total control. Driving the No. 88 Trackhouse Chevrolet, van Gisbergen dominated the inaugural Cup Series race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, leading 60 of 100 laps and claiming victory by a whopping 16.567 seconds, the largest margin in nearly 16 years.

From pole to the checkered flag, SVG was in a league of his own. “Our car was amazing. The 54 [Ty Gibbs] was close, but that last stint, what a pleasure, just ripping lap after lap and watching them get smaller in the mirror,” he said after the win. This wasn’t just a win, it was a statement. Van Gisbergen, despite feeling sick on race morning and navigating a tough travel week filled with delayed flights, showed pure grit. His win gave him a provisional playoff spot despite being ranked 30th in points. That left many in disbelief. This road course win echoed his Chicago triumph and gave further proof of his world-class road-racing talent.

The Kiwi admitted that he even texted with Max Verstappen before the race to get tips on the track’s braking zones. That kind of dedication paid off. However, while SVG celebrated a historic win, not everyone was thrilled. NASCAR legend Richard Petty questioned the legitimacy of giving playoff spots for road course victories. His words stirred strong reactions. And now, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has entered the fray, backed Petty’s bold statement, and defended his stance amid a wave of criticism from fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Dale Earnhardt Jr. backs Richard Petty’s old-school idea!

Richard Petty’s comments came fast and hard. After Shane van Gisbergen’s Mexico City win locked him into the playoffs despite sitting 30th in points, Petty questioned the system. The King didn’t mince words, “The way they got this thing fixed, you win and you’re in, that can’t be right. From the standpoint that you got somebody 30th in points, that’s going to make the playoffs. What happened to the guy that’s 15th or 16th or 18th? You’re making a championship situation by winning a road course, which is not really NASCAR to begin with.” For Petty, it wasn’t just about stats. It was about NASCAR’s roots.

That sparked a backlash. Fans on social media slammed Petty for being out of touch. Many accused him of disrespecting the sport’s evolution. But Dale Earnhardt Jr. stepped into the fire, not to attack, but to defend and explain Petty’s point of view. “I agree with Richard; road course racing isn’t NASCAR. People are going to say, ‘Well, what about Riverside? What about all these?’ There has been road course racing in NASCAR since the 1950s,” Junior said on the Dale Jr. Download. His tone wasn’t hostile. It was nostalgic as he wanted people to understand where Petty was coming from.

Junior didn’t stop there. He pulled the curtain back on how drivers once treated road courses. “Alright, this is it. This is a f—— weekend, I’m going to try, but I don’t really give a f— how it all ends up,” he added. That mindset, he said, was normal. Few cared to be great at road courses. They just wanted to survive and move on. His point? Petty’s comments weren’t hate, they were memory. They came from a place of knowing what the sport once was.

via Imago MADISON, IL – Richard Petty as seen after driving the inaugural lap before practice for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter on June 03, 2022, at World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, IL. Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire, AUTO: JUN 03 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter Icon220600306

Notably, SVG’s win flips all that on its head. Here’s a driver, elite on road courses, struggling on ovals, and still punching a playoff ticket. That’s what bothers some of the old guard. For guys like Petty, the heart of NASCAR beats on ovals. Playoffs, in their eyes, should be earned there. “If you wanted to get to NASCAR, you raced a short track somewhere… You raced full-bodied cars around ovals. It was a very known, understood, ‘that was the route’. Well, that was yesterday’s NASCAR, and that’s what Richard Petty is talking about. We’re in a different time. Today’s NASCAR is all-encompassing,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. added.

With this win, SVG didn’t just shake the standings; he shook the culture. Drivers in the 15th to 20th points range suddenly see their playoff hopes fading. One road race changed everything. And while Dale Earnhardt Jr. doesn’t dismiss SVG’s skill, he just questions whether road-course dominance should carry such weight in the playoff system. Fans, already divided, are choosing sides. And while the conversation rages, there’s another twist coming.

NASCAR, unfazed by controversy, is reportedly planning to add yet another road or street course to its schedule. The league’s direction appears set toward more variety. And that could push this old vs. new debate even further.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Could NASCAR go to San Diego next?

As fans argue over the place of road courses in NASCAR, the sport’s leadership seems to be doubling down. According to reports from The Athletic, NASCAR is in talks with the city of San Diego to host a new street course race as early as 2026. If finalized, this would mark a major return to Southern California, which hasn’t had a points race since Auto Club Speedway shut down in 2023. While NASCAR has held exhibition events like The Clash in Los Angeles, this would be a full points-paying Cup Series race.

Sources say discussions are ongoing and a deal could be announced next month. Though not yet confirmed, expectations are high. If the San Diego race happens, it might replace an existing road course or possibly be added as a sixth on the calendar. That’s a lot, considering that 2025 already features five road/street races. NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race, entering its third year, still doesn’t have a long-term deal, so San Diego could even become its replacement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The push toward urban racing markets is clear. NASCAR wants diversity in both tracks and fan bases. But the question remains: will more road courses enrich the sport or dilute its roots? The balance between tradition and innovation is once again at the center stage. As the sport leans into road courses, including a possible San Diego Street race, the clash between old-school and new-school continues to shape NASCAR’s identity.