Dale Earnhardt Jr Defends Rick Hendrick’s Protégé’s On-Track Meltdown With Bold Career Reality Check

For JR Motorsports, the Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway was a happy affair. Justin Allgaier won the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race, with teammate Carson Kvapil following him home in second. But among their ranks was another driver, Rajah Caruth, who was disappointed with his performance. Driving the No. 88 Chevrolet, Rick Hendrick’s protege finished ninth but felt he could have done more, which is why Dale Earnhardt Jr. decided to address those expectations during a press conference on Sunday.

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Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks about the pressure on Rajah Caruth

Earnhardt Jr. compared Caruth’s situation to that of Kvapil, another one of his drivers. Both are still fighting to establish themselves, with Caruth scheduled to make 23 starts in the No. 88 Chevrolet while sharing the remaining 10 races with Hendrick Motorsports Cup Series stars Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Alex Bowman.

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“He’s in the same spot as Carson [Kvapil] and a lot of other guys. He feels like he’s gotta race for his career every week, and he’s gotta do something over the next couple of weeks to lengthen his opportunity in the sport,” Earnhardt Jr. said to Tim Moore, who had told him about Caurth being too hard on himself post race.

“So he puts a ton of pressure on himself, and I told him, ‘Man, you’re a lot better.’ He ran a really good race here earlier this year. I thought he ran a good race. He was aggressive. I think you have to be that way here. I told him on pit road, ‘Justin won this race, but do you remember anything crazy that Justin did?'”

Earnhardt was referring to the fact that Allgaier didn’t exactly dominate on the day. He was simply in the right place at the right time. On the final lap, race leader Brennan Poole and Nick Sanchez collided, allowing the JR Motorsports driver and his teammate to charge past for the win. What Dale Jr. wanted Caruth to understand was that even driving a perfect race would not guarantee him a victory.

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“Don’t think that you need to blow it up and change your approach. I thought Danny [Stockman] gave him some great compliments on the radio towards the end of the race. About how he’s smarter, he’s a better race car driver than he was in February, and he was making better choices and decisions,” the Hall of Famer continued.

Imago AVONDALE, AZ – NOVEMBER 08: Rajah Caruth, 71 Spire Motorsports Hendrickscars.com Chevrolet looks on before qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race on November 8, 2024, at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire AUTO: NOV 08 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241108015

The pressure has been on Caruth since the start of the 2026 season, and he showed that from the get-go. He made mistakes and often showed a lack of patience, something Earnhardt admitted has now improved. For instance, at Dover in May, he had the car to beat Jesse Love, but instead of biding his time, he attempted a risky pass that sent Love into the wall and damaged his car. He eventually finished 14th. He showcased regret almost immediately after the race, however, and Earnhardt feels that Caruth will not be making similar mistakes in a situation like that again.

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“Think he learned a lot from that race, making that misstep in Dover. You put him in that same spot again, and he makes a better choice,” Earnhardt added.

Earnhardt was pleased with Caruth’s progress. He is currently 14th in the standings with 479 points and has even secured a pole position at Martinsville. He has six top-10 finishes, including one top-five finish. But Dale Jr. also acknowledged that improvement is about more than just making smarter decisions.

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NASCAR races are unpredictable, and even the best drivers can find themselves in trouble. That is why he also explained how Caruth can put himself in a better position when things do not go his way.

What Dale Jr. told Caruth about his approach

The Dover incident was not an isolated case of Caruth being impatient on track. He made similar mistakes at Martinsville, where he sent Jesse Love into the wall, as well as at Texas and Atlanta. Dale Jr., taking those instances into account, advised Caruth to control his aggression and know when to push and when to be patient.

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“We’ve had a lot of conversations about that. Live it for the next corner, not banzai, risking it all, making mistakes, and not giving your team a chance to help you on pit road and all those things,” Dale Jr. continued.

According to Earnhardt, Caruth now realizes that he’s not alone out there, and that his crew chief and the rest of the team can help him recover places as the race goes on. “He’s saying those things now, he’s making those comments. ‘I need to allow my team to help me. I need to allow the race to play out, and not feel like I’ve got to push, push, push, all the time. Especially when I start to see the front.'”

Caruth’s speed has never been in doubt, but Earnhardt believes the next step is knowing when to be patient. The 24-year-old is already showing signs of improvement, and JR Motorsports will hope those lessons lead to more consistent results for the rest of the season.