Dale Earnhardt Jr Dicloses Biggest Regret With Daughters, Hopes to Wipe It Off With New Feat

In the never-forgiving world of NASCAR, many drivers, even after storied careers, confess to wondering if they missed something critical along the way. Moments with family, different challenges, or unpursued roles, and sometimes, they question whether true success eluded them despite trophies. One of the best examples is Ernie Irvan. He retired in 1999, citing a desire to protect his family after near-fatal crashes. He indeed later reflected on how racing and fatherhood intertwine.

Another example is Jeff Gordon. He admitted post-retirement that stepping away left him craving the competition even as he cherished family time. Now, Hall-of-Fame driver, two-time Xfinity Series champion, and current JR Motorsports team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., serving as crew chief for the No. 88, revealed at Pocono his biggest regret involving his daughters. As we consider these career reflections, let’s uncover what Earnhardt hopes to “wipe off” with a new feat.

Dale’s biggest regret

During a SportsonPrime panel at Pocono, Earnhardt was asked what Isla and Nicole understood about his crew chief role. He explained, “They won’t remember my driving career. So it’s awesome to still have any kind of racetrack experience they can be a part of. I want them to know this world exists, that they can be a part of it. I want them to experience it.” His regret surfaced here. Realizing his girls are too young to recall his time behind the wheel (he retired in 2017), he sought new ways to share racing with them.

This sentiment echoes his return to Victory Lane as a crew chief for Connor Zilisch in the Xfinity race at Pocono on June 21, 2025, his unexpected debut yielding a win. This shows how fatherhood reframes legacy. The thrill of Victory Lane is now shared through a different role.

As a crew chief and a father, Saturday was special for @DaleJr.

He reflects on the experience with the @SportsonPrime crew. pic.twitter.com/0BkchaGZMk

— NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 22, 2025

Earnhardt’s background underscores why this matters. As a driver, he amassed 26 Cup wins but retired partly to focus on family and health. Isla Rose (born April 30, 2018) and Nicole Lorraine (born October 12, 2020) were not even born at his final races at Homestead-Miami Speedway to form memories of him racing. By stepping into the crew chief box at Pocono, calling strategy, practicing pit stops, and guiding Zilisch, he created a new “first” memory for his daughters to witness. Those are holding the checkered flag with Isla in Victory Lane and sharing that moment live. This new feat directly addresses his regret by offering tangible memories beyond archival footage.

He added, referring to Isla holding the flag and Nicole’s reaction, “Isla loved it. When we got to Victory Lane, I told her to hold the checkered flag, and she stood there holding it in front of the trophy the entire time. She wants to be good and do what you ask her to do. Nicole, on the other hand, she’s just four, was hot and ready to go home. She was miserable. But it was fun.” This candid exchange reveals the nuance. The joy of sharing the moment contrasted with the reality that young children may not fully grasp it. Yet his drive is to create fresh, age-appropriate racing memories for them.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s first crew chief role pays off

Going into the weekend, Dale Earnhardt Jr. admitted he never imagined walking away a winner as a crew chief. “I felt like I really did have a role today that was probably even more than I anticipated,” he said after guiding Connor Zilisch to his first non-road-course Xfinity win at Pocono. Zilisch had yet to win on a track that wasn’t a road course. And Earnhardt had never served as a crew chief in his storied career. With Steve Letarte’s input, “Steve was definitely all about that strategy,” Earnhardt noted.

He decided to keep Zilisch on track at the end of Stage 2 rather than pit for stage points. Sacrificing the 10 regular-season points and one playoff point was a bold move, but Earnhardt explained he trusted the team’s early-week preparation and Letarte’s perspective on fuel mileage.

“I was nervous because I don’t have Mardy there to really tell me confidently, ‘This is the fuel mileage we’re getting. When we get to the lead, the fuel mileage changes a little bit. So you’ve got to adhere to those changes and understand you really can’t push the car and run him out of gas.” That calculated risk paid dividends late Saturday, as Zilisch emerged in position to charge for the win. Earnhardt’s management of this new role combined strategic confidence with humility.

He remarked on advising Zilisch, “He was asking some questions about what he should do, and I was thankful that he wanted to know those answers because I definitely didn’t want him doing what he thought he should do. But I know he’s the kind of guy that’s like, ‘Hey, tell me everything. There’s not enough information.’” This exchange highlights how Dale Earnhardt Jr. shifted from a driver mindset to a crew-chief communicator, gathering data, weighing risks, and guiding a rookie’s decisions. The success underlines his adaptability. Leaning on veteran insight from Letarte and his own race experience to make split-second calls. In doing so, Earnhardt created a new chapter in his career and forged a memorable experience he can share with his daughters, addressing past regrets by crafting fresh Victory Lane memories through a different role. The end result? A perfect success rate for Earnhardt as a crew chief.