Dale Earnhardt Jr. Endorses NASCAR’s Darlington Package, Calling for Further Bold Steps to Elevate Racing Quality

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has always been open to change in NASCAR’s core regulations. The sport has been going in that direction this year, and he has asked the stakeholders to continue following that path. Some of the changes introduced have already massively changed the overall racing structure and style. This was clear after the race at the Darlington Raceway, according to Dale Jr., who wants NASCAR to progress in this direction.

Dale Jr. reacts to NASCAR’s short-track package

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NASCAR made certain changes to the short-track package (tracks under 1.5 miles) this year. This included an increase in the overall horsepower to 750hp and lower downforce. Both of these aspects, together, massively changed the overall driving style that the drivers had in the past few years.

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“I’m fine with it. I think they can move forward with this,” Earnhardt Jr. said on his podcast, reacting to the race at Darlington.

The legendary driver believes he saw enough in the race to believe that it was the right direction, as many cars enjoyed the freedom and had great results, despite starting behind.

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“In my opinion, taking away downforce from underneath the car, stripping away from the diffuser and all of that is a great direction,” said Earnhardt Jr. “Goodyear’s done some great work on the tire. We had guys that were able to pass, able to make moves. I would tune in again next year to see and hope to see something similar. I liked it and thought it was fine and would keep going in that direction. I’d go even further next time they go to Darlington.”

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“I would keep going in that direction. I’d go even further.”

Dirty Air just dropped, and Dale’s got some thoughts on the new package for Darlington.

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Although Tyler Reddick initially lost the lead due to issues with his car’s battery, the way he was able to clinch it back showcased the increased possibility of overtaking. There were multiple lead changes throughout the race, complementing the package that NASCAR introduced.

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This has been the story for multiple short tracks this year. The racing has been more unpredictable, and the teams have been battling more on the pit road with rotating strategies. In fact, Denny Hamlin also claimed that Chase Elliott lost a chunk of positions because of poor strategy calls. Once again, NASCAR’s decision to lower the downforce has worked well with drivers.

Since they have been introduced, multiple NASCAR personalities have urged the sport to move in this direction. While Dale Earnhardt Jr. feels to speak for the masses, others, including a former champion, have also advocated for the sport to move more in this direction.

2014 NASCAR Champion demands more horsepower

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The race at the Phoenix Raceway had a similar reaction from the NASCAR world; however, the highlight was the increased horsepower. As mentioned, the new regulations allowed the teams to run their cars with a maximum 750hp output. This accelerated the overall racing experience for the drivers. Kevin Harvick, who speaks with nothing but experience, advocated for the power to be increased further in the future.

“At Phoenix, we’re talking 60 70 horsepower. Imagine if it were 200,” Kevin Harvick suggested on his Happy Hour podcast. “It’s got to be something that we work towards. And I know we’ve taken a good step, and it’s produced what everybody thought it was going to produce, which is a better product.”

Imago DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 01: The field races through Turn 3 during the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 on September 01, 2024, at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, SC. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: SEP 01 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2409012374

With the increased horsepower, the drivers have a more powerful machine to control, and the race suddenly becomes more skill-based. Moreover, the teams had to work harder with the strategies to make the most of their degrading tires, as the heated track at Phoenix did not go well with the surge in power.

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Understandably, the likes of Harvick and others want NASCAR to continue in this direction. More recently, after the Darlington race, Mark Martin also suggested the teams test a lower downforce setting for the future, which could make the racing experience better for the drivers and for the fans.

While NASCAR seems to be making some calculated decisions this year, this particular one is fitting the best with the drivers. They are all in for the improved racing experience, all while entertaining fans witnessing them on the track.