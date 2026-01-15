Dale Jr. Explains $100,000 Program for Grassroots Racers in New ‘Flodium’ Deal

Last year in October, Dale Earnhardt Jr. drove a No. 88 Chevrolet. It was a grand appearance at the zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car Series feature. The stands of Anderson Motor Speedway were packed as people flocked to watch the NASCAR legend. While it marked a special ending to the CARS Tour’s 2025 season, 2026 is gearing up to be equally exciting – as Dale Jr. recently revealed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Dale Earnhardt Jr. dissects motivational incentives

“Flo has a new program called the Flodium. Oh, think about the word podium. It’s called the Flodium program, a $100,000 program for the 2026 season. It’s kind of like the Noble Five. Every two races, we’ll set up a group of drivers that’ll be able to race for $10,000 in the third event. And this will just reset every two or every three races. We’re going to have a driver in the pro and the late model stock racing for 10 grand,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said in a recent Dale Jr Download episode.

ADVERTISEMENT

On January 9th, FloSports and CARS Tour jointly announced the introduction of Flodium. As Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained, the payout structure offers $50,000 in the Late Model Stock Car Tour and $40,000 in the Pro Late Model Tour. Such a bonus model provides opportunities for sustainability for sprint racing teams. Up to six competitors could potentially battle it out for the $10,000 bonus in a race.

Imago NORTH WILKESBORO, NC – AUGUST 31: Cars line up on the starting grid ready to pull off just before the Cars Tour LMSC 125 on Aug 31, 2022, at the North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, NC. Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire AUTO

“If you go to the first race of the year at Coastal Plains and you run in the top three, you have locked yourself into the flodium in race three. The next race at Southern National, run in the top three, you’re locked in to the flodium in race three,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. continued. “And you don’t have to win the race to get to 10 grand. But if you win three, you don’t have to win the race to get to 10 grand. If you’re in, you know, you just finish ahead of the other guys in the flodium.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Flodium program resembles the Dash 4 Cash program in the NASCAR O’Reilly Series. A driver merely has to finish ahead of other Flodium participants to grab the reward. Interestingly, an extra $5,000 prize will be awarded during the CARS Tour banquet. The driver in each division who makes the most Flodium appearances in 2026 will receive it.

Michael Rigsby, the GM of FloRacing, who introduced Flodium, is confident the on-track product will be even more entertaining in 2026 as drivers seek to claim bonus money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And other officials of the CARS Tour are also glad to see such an incentive, which is not new.

Fueling the spirit of competition

The Flodium is just the latest of financial efforts made by Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s CARS Tour. In April 2025, the Throwback Classic posted a record-breaking total purse payout of more than $200,000. It boasted the richest purse ever for both CARS Tour divisions. It was also the biggest late model stars on the national stage. The race-winning purses were $50,000 for the Late Model Stock race and $30,000 for the Pro Late Model showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

CARS Tour partnerships and marketing manager Karsyn Elledge was grateful to the organizers. “Michael Rigsby and the entire FloRacing team are always stepping up in huge ways to help us put money back into the pockets of our teams. The Flodium program brings a unique approach as a race within a race, which is sure to keep fans engaged all year long. I can’t wait to watch our drivers compete for these game-changing bonuses in 2026!”

“It’s exciting to watch FloRacing continue to invest and pour into the zMAX CARS Tour,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. “This year, we wanted to do something that encompasses all competitors and provides more frequent benefits to them all season long. This is going to be a fun way to challenge our drivers. And create a storyline within the race itself for our fans and broadcast to follow.”

Evidently, the CARS Tour will be quite exhilarating. Let’s wait and see how drivers perform with the added motivation.