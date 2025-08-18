Dale Earnhardt Jr. Explains Why He Still Pushes Himself to Race a Handful of Times

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has nothing left to prove, not after a celebrated career and a thriving life off the track. Still, he keeps coming back, racing a few times a year despite the heat, the grind, and the family sacrifices. Now, he’s finally revealed why pushing himself to race matters more than ever.

At the CARS Tour Late Model race at Anderson Motor Speedway on August 16, 2025, Dale Earnhardt Jr. climbed into his iconic No. 8 Budweiser “baseball” car, complete with the same paint scheme he ran at Daytona in 2001. The heat was brutal, the race was intense, and Earnhardt finished 10th after starting 22nd. But for him, the result wasn’t the point.

“I felt like I was wrestling a bull in there,” he said afterward, smiling through exhaustion. For Dale Earnhardt Jr., deciding to compete in a few races each season is not about obligation or unfinished business. It’s about creating a sense of balance between the life he has now and the world that shaped him.

Balancing family, fatigue and fire to race, Dale Jr. keeps chasing moments

During his explanation after another late model start this summer, Dale Jr. was clear: “It’s hard to be specific, you know… I do this because it’s fun… I don’t need or have to do it.” It’s a revealing statement because it underscores how rare it is for a driver to return to racing after retirement simply for enjoyment.

Rather than pursuing the grueling, 36-race NASCAR Cup Series schedule he once endured, Dale Jr. instead chooses carefully where and when to compete. He noted, “We run about four races a year… that’s pretty good for me.” That selective approach highlights how much racing has shifted in his life from being his central career to a passion project he gets to do on his terms.

The motivation comes from avoiding regret. He compared racing to anyone’s professional passion: “If you went to an event and knew you could go to cover it, but you decided just to go as a spectator, you might regret not being there to cover it. So I come here and I’m like, man, what if I showed up and I didn’t drive? I might regret that.”

That comparison puts his choices into perspective. For Dale Jr., racing is not just about participation; it’s about presence, making sure he still experiences the thrill firsthand, not only from the sidelines.

But the decision isn’t free of sacrifice. “I got two little girls… I gotta spend a lot of time with… I’m missing Amy’s grandfather’s 99th birthday party in Texas… I’m missing some things I shouldn’t be missing. But I love doing this.” Here, Earnhardt made it clear that his commitment to racing comes at a cost to his family’s schedule.

The tension between missing family moments and embracing his love for racing illustrates the reality of why “just four races” is both manageable and, at times, difficult.

Physical limits also shape where and when he wants to compete. After his latest race, he openly described the toll: “Tonight was too hot… I need to run in February and March… hopefully we get a little cooler weather in Florida. Good lord, man, we had that 125… I was smoked in there.” What makes that reflection stand out is his honesty about how short races can sometimes be more draining than marquee NASCAR events.

He recalled an IROC race in Michigan years ago where he and his father raced side by side and admitted, “I felt worse after that race than any I ever ran.” About his latest outing, he added, “Tonight I felt like I was wrestling a bull in there.”

Earnhardt’s willingness to endure that kind of strain for what amounts to “fun” highlights the depth of his connection to the sport. He doesn’t need to do this, but the thought of not doing it weighs heavier than the cost of exhaustion, missed birthday parties, or the physical grind.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s embrace of NASCAR’s evolving fan base and schedule

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been a steadfast voice in NASCAR, not only as a legendary driver but also as a key commentator on the sport’s ongoing shifts. While his racing career was built on mastering classic oval tracks like Daytona and Talladega, he now openly acknowledges how NASCAR’s fan base has changed, and with it, the racing schedule.

In recent discussions, Dale Jr. admitted that his preference for fewer road courses puts him in the minority among today’s fans. On his Dale Jr. Download podcast, he candidly shared, “My opinion on how many road courses we should have is going to be in the minority. I know that the way I feel about it is probably only about what 10% of the fan base thinks. I like two road courses. I like Sonoma. I like Watkins Glen.”

This admission shows Earnhardt’s willingness to yield to the evolving sport, where newer generations favor more variety, including multiple road courses that were once rare in NASCAR’s history. The sport’s identity once centered exclusively on ovals and short tracks, but today’s fan base, largely comprising younger audiences aged 20 to 40, demands fresh formats and venues.

As Earnhardt put it, “There’s a ton; there’s a whole generation or two of race fans below that have come into the sport since I’ve been around that may want something different, that make up a large majority of our fan base.”

NASCAR’s response to these preferences is evident in schedule changes over recent years, such as the inclusion of new road courses like Circuit of The Americas and the Charlotte Roval, designed to appeal to a broader and younger demographic amid declining TV ratings. Dale Jr. recognizes this evolution as a data-driven necessity rather than a rejection of tradition.

While he respects the roots of NASCAR, the ovals, the short tracks, and historic venues like Daytona, he understands that “they don’t look at NASCAR the way I look at it. They look at it, and they see a different identity.” This balance between honoring NASCAR’s heritage and embracing innovation is one he encourages fans to consider thoughtfully.