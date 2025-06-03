Dale Earnhardt Jr. Faces a Familiar Fight, This Time Its the Birthplace of NASCAR Stars

They don’t call it “The Birthplace of NASCAR Stars” for nothing. Hickory Motor Speedway has long been a proving ground for legends—Junior Johnson, Ned Jarrett, and, of course, Dale Earnhardt. It’s the place where the Intimidator became a 5-time track champion. Even Dale Earnhardt Jr. made his name here before going on to win 7 Winston Cup titles. So, one can say, for the Earnhardts, Hickory isn’t just a racetrack, it’s home.

Ralph Earnhardt, Dale Sr.’s father, was a winner at Hickory. Now, his great-grandson, Wyatt Miller, is following in his footsteps, keeping the Earnhardt name alive at the same track. So, when Hickory falls eerily quiet, it’s no surprise Dale Jr. takes notice. For those who don’t know, there’s seemingly a storm brewing behind the scenes, and Hickory’s future could be on the line.

On May 31, the storied speedway hosted a regional race night. But only four cars showed up. Four.

For a venue that once launched the careers of NASCAR’s finest, that number is heartbreaking. While speedway officials haven’t made a public statement yet, voices like short-track racer Landon Huffman and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have already raised the alarm.

And, if there’s anyone who can lead a revival, it’s Dale Jr., the same veteran who helped bring North Wilkesboro back to life. Maybe Hickory’s not done yet. Not if the Earnhardts have anything to say about it.

“It pains me to see my home track hurt so badly… I do not want to see my home racetrack turn into a housing development,” Huffman posted on X. He is a driver and a team owner, and competes full-time in the CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour, and has also run in the Truck Series. His father, Robert Huffman, is also a NASCAR driver who won two track championships at Hickory Motor Speedway between 1991 – 1997. So, now you understand why Landon is concerned.

And, his words hit hard, especially for those with deep roots at Hickory, including Dale Earnhardt Jr. And, Dale Jr has a solution. “Alternating weekends AND some monetary reward for competing at both. They absolutely have to find a way to work together or one will cannibalize the other,” Junior replied to Huffman. While no show from drivers is unacceptable, the low fan turnout might’ve played a role in that, too.

Interestingly, one of the few recent bright spots at Hickory Motor Speedway came when Wyatt Miller, Dale Earnhardt’s grandson, captured his first asphalt stock car win. Even then, the grandstands were only about a third full, as Miller held off a fierce final-lap charge from Aiden King. So yes, Dale Jr. and Landon Huffman may have personal ties to the track, but the truth is, the “Birthplace of NASCAR Stars” is worth saving, no matter whose name is attached to it.

And, Dale Jr knows how to do that. Hickory, sure, should take a page out of Junior’s Wilkesboro analysis.

“Seeing the amount of people who were there, and the energy and the vibe and the mood—it gave him the confidence, I think, to really try to bring racing back there in a bigger way.” This is what Jr.’s analysis from Wilkesboro had, maybe Hickory officials should try this.

Landon Huffman’s response – “It’s cyclical too, the track doing well never wants to help the track that’s suffering, but in due time it flips and the track once fighting for cars has a full field weekly.”

However, Huffman’s most important point comes later.

“Ego has to be put aside so that both can succeed,” Huffman wrote, highlighting the deeper, more human problem plaguing grassroots racing.

Meanwhile, the 3rd Gen Earnhardt shouts legacy!

The 2024 Tulsa Shootout Micro Champion is no ordinary 13-year-old. Racing in the 600 Micro Non-Wing division for CB Industries, Wyatt Miller is doing it with a legacy riding on his shoulders.

As the grandson of Dale Earnhardt and nephew of Dale Jr., Wyatt’s an Earnhardt through and through. When he’s not tearing it up on the track in the iconic No. 73, a number steeped in family history, he’s already being spotted visiting JR Motorsports, soaking up every bit of wisdom from racing royalty.

And, with major backing from names like Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops, KOA Campgrounds, Brandt, Darin Odle’s Special, Touch Collision Center, Tufco Flooring, and Clark Chevrolet, his future already looks bright. So, it’s not just dirt tracks he’s mastering. Wyatt recently notched his first off-road win in the Pro Spec class at the 2025 Show Me Off-Road Shootout.

And, after the race, Wyatt even showed flashes of that signature Earnhardt grit, saying, “Just hold your line, and don’t do anything stupid.” It’s a line that echoes the quiet confidence once voiced by his grandfather: “I’ve had confidence in myself all along. It was just a matter of getting the pieces back in place.”

In all, Wyatt Miller’s got a long road ahead, but he is charging down it with the same fierce determination that made the Earnhardt name legendary. And if there’s anyone who might one day lead the call to bring back Hickory Motor Speedway’s glory days, it’s him.