Only one driver claimed the most bountiful CARS Tour race. On August 3rd, fans witnessed the richest night in pavement Late Model racing history in the US. This was the CARS Tour Throwback Classic, featuring two races, 225 laps, more than 70 cars, and a total of $80,000 being paid out to the winners. That is what made the competition more intense, and also the final winner more worthy. And Dale Earnhardt Jr. saluted the latter heartily.

The NASCAR Cup Series veteran, a co-owner of the CARS Tour, put in a great effort for this race. Dale Jr. sold sponsorship around the race on FS1, working to make this hefty payout a regular occurrence in Late Model races. The results are already evident in a talented youngster taking home Sunday’s payout.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. spills over his pride

Given Mini Tyrell’s 2025 achievements, there is a lot to be proud of. The 20-year-old Late Model racer has picked up many marvelous wins this year. From breaking a long, four-year winless dry spell at Wake County Speedway to leading every lap to win at Dominion Raceway, Tyrell has been a sparkling fixture in the zMAX CARS Tour grid. However, recently, he achieved something he had set his sights on months ago. When the purse increase news for Hickory Motor Speedway’s Throwback event broke out in early April, Tyrrell was excited. His jaw dropped at the target of $50,000: “Late Model Stock racing doesn’t see money like that, and I’m just grateful that I can have a chance to compete in it.”

And as it turned out, Mini Tyrrell achieved that target, earning Dale Earnhardt Jr‘s praise. The Throwback Classic race initially seemed to be in polesitter Tristan McKee’s grasp. He aggressively fended off rivals like Landen Lewis and Kaden Honeycutt for most of the race. It was only with 30 laps to go that Mini Tyrrell entered second place. Then McKee and Lewis’ tangle caused a multi-car crash within 10 laps to go, and that changed the situation entirely. It allowed Tyrrell to charge to the lead and win the $50,000 Hickory prize! Dale Jr congratulated the youngster on X: “I’m so proud of @MiniTyrrell…He did it. 50k.”

Jared Fryar was a car length away from Mini Tyrrell with 2 to go, and drove deep into Turn 3 on the final lap. However, Tyrrell got away with the victory eventually, with Fryar ending up in second place. Tyrrell also beat heavyweight racers like Conner Jones, Landon Huffman, and Doug Barnes Jr. – they rounded out the top five. What impressed Dale Jr. more was the tough nature of the race qualifier. Qualifying at Hickory Motor Speedway was do-or-die for a lot of drivers, as only the top 24 in time trials locked into the race. There was a tie-breaker for the 24th spot, and it came down to who had the fastest first lap. Tyrrell qualified in 9th place and made his way to first by the end.

As Dale Jr. congratulates his young CARS Tour racer, he also marveled at a Cup Series racer’s car. It resonated with his distant days of youth.

A walk down memory lane

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a man of nostalgia. The 26-time Cup Series veteran’s vast NASCAR fan base worships him because of that. Dale Jr.’s past speaks a lot to this historical taste, as his father, the great Dale Earnhardt, passed away in 2001. The fateful Daytona 500 race that year will forever be etched in every NASCAR driver and fan’s memory. People frequently pay tribute to the late Earnhardt’s seven-time Cup Series championship career, and whenever they do, Dale Jr. cherishes his father again. Hence, when a NASCAR fan posted a photoshopped version of Ryan Blaney’s car on X, Dale Jr. was thrilled.

It was Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s 1981 Wrangler Osterlund paint scheme. The fan noted that since Wrangler sponsors Ryan Blaney, the throwback look would be perfect for Darlington’s annual retro weekend. Reminiscing about his father’s timeless paint scheme, Dale Jr. responded heartily. He wrote on X: “This is my favorite scheme of dads. 1981 was a lost year, but that vintage stripe and number font… the bright yellow nose… awesome.” Although 1981 was not a successful year for Dale Sr, it marked a turning point in his career – he jumped ship from Osterlund Racing to Richard Childress Racing.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. clearly had a lot of reasons to smile this past weekend. With the CARS Tour victory going to one of his favorite drivers, Dale Jr. may root for bigger purse races in the future.