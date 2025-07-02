Dale Earnhardt Jr. Hands Chase Elliott a Reality Check After Hometown Heroics

Chase Elliott’s long-awaited homecoming couldn’t have been scripted better even if Hollywood tried. Snapping a 44-race winless streak, the Georgia native finally gave his hometown crowd something to cheer about at the 2025 Quaker State 400. And boy, did he deliver! In a classic Atlanta nail-biter, Elliott pulled off a thrilling last-lap overtake on Brad Keselowski, edging him out by a razor-thin margin of just 0.168 seconds. The crowd at EchoPark Speedway absolutely erupted, and the internet followed suit.

But while fans basked in the euphoria of a hometown hero’s redemption story, an interesting debate started brewing behind the scenes. Turns out, not everyone is convinced that what happened next was purely about the race itself, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. had a few thoughts to get off his chest.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Atlanta deserved that 90.5% and it wasn’t just because of Chase Elliott

Sure, Chase Elliott’s last-lap win at his home track was a storybook moment. But don’t let that overshadow the chaos, drama, and pure racing spectacle that unfolded at the 2025 Quaker State 400. According to Jeff Gluck’s long-running “Was it a good race?” poll, 90.5% of fans voted yes, making it one of the top superspeedway races ever in the poll’s history.

AD

But as Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on his podcast: “Are you trying to say that the good race poll was influenced by the winner?” Co-host TJ Majors didn’t hesitate: “Yes. It’s absolutely influenced by the winner.” However, Dale Jr. doesn’t agree. And the numbers and action speak louder than fan bias, as pointed out by Dale Jr.

The race featured 46 lead changes among 13 drivers, relentless three-wide pack racing, and a heart-stopping finish where Elliott edged Brad Keselowski by just 0.168 seconds. Plus, the race didn’t lack chaos. Remember the massive 19-car wreck in Stage 2 thinned the field dramatically yet somehow still set up a climactic finish?

This wasn’t just Chase-mania in the polls. It was objectively thrilling. That 90.5% score makes it:

#4 best-rated superspeedway race (out of 46 since 2016)

#2 Atlanta race all-time in the poll

#2 race of the 2025 season so far (behind only Michigan at 92.2%)

One of only 38 races ever to crack the 90% club

4th-most voted poll ever with over 37,000 votes

However, TJ Majors and Travis Rockhold pointed out Elliott’s immense popularity as a major factor. He’s been voted the NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver every year from 2018 to 2024, and consistently ranks near the top in merchandise sales. In fact, Elliott was second only to Kyle Larson in NASCAR’s most recent souvenir sales rankings.

“I think Chase, and you know, like the higher they are on the souvenir sales, the popular they are, the higher that poll is going to be, in my opinion,” TJ Majors put forth his point of view. Dale Jr. admitted, “I do think… a Larson or Chase win influences the good race poll [but] by less than 5%.” But even with that bump, it’s clear: Atlanta earned every percentage point.

Chase Elliott acknowledges crew chief’s role in Atlanta win

Keeping aside the debate over Atlanta’s thrilling race and its fan-driven poll results, it’s impossible to overlook the vital role that teamwork played in Chase Elliott’s long-awaited victory. While the spotlight shone brightly on Elliott’s dramatic last-lap pass, the foundation for that moment was laid by his enduring partnership with crew chief Alan Gustafson.

Elliott was quick to credit Gustafson for his ability to keep the No. 9 team focused and adaptable, especially during their recent winless drought. “Alan’s really good at keeping things in perspective and making sure we’re looking at the big picture,” Elliott explained. That perspective proved crucial during the chaos of the 2025 Quaker State 400. Here, strategy and calm decision-making made all the difference as the race devolved into a battle of survival following the massive Stage 2 wreck.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Brittney Wilbur | NASCAR Digital Media

One of the key factors in their partnership, as Elliott highlighted, is trust. Both in each other and in the process. “We’ve been through a lot together, and I think that experience helps us not get too high or too low,” Elliott said. This steady approach allowed the team to stay aggressive with their calls. This includes the late-race adjustments that put Elliott in position to capitalize when it mattered most.

Gustafson’s leadership has also fostered a culture of open communication and mutual respect. Elliott noted, “He’s not afraid to tell me when I need to do something different, and I appreciate that honesty.” This dynamic has helped the duo weather tough stretches and maximize their strengths when opportunities arise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As the season heads into its most critical stretch, the bond between Chase Elliott and Gustafson stands out as a blueprint for success. Their ability to adapt, communicate, and trust each other was on full display in Atlanta. And, if history is any guide, it could be the difference-maker as they chase more victories and another run at the championship.