Fans Rally Behind JR Motorsports’ Owner to Lead NASCAR Amid Ongoing Lawsuit

NASCAR faces tough times with the ongoing antitrust lawsuit, which is set for trial on December 1st. The leaked texts from top executives paint a clear picture that they do not respect veterans like Richard Childress, who helped grow the sport when it needed the support most. But now fans feel let down, seeing leaders who disrespect the sport’s roots. This mess has sparked real anger, pushing fans to demand fresh faces at the top.

That’s where Dale Earnhardt Jr. and sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller come in, co-owners of the thriving Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports. They’ve steered the team to Xfinity titles in 2014, 2018, and 2024, proving they can handle the pressure when the stakes are high. Their success draws eyes, especially now as the lawsuit exposes NASCAR’s fractures. Yet, with fans’ demands are growing bolder.

The call for Earnhardt leadership takes center stage

The buzz kicked off with Couch Racer’s pointed X post.

“If Kevin Harvick would be willing to walk away from all of his NASCAR ventures, he would be the #1 pick to take over as President of NASCAR. Who would you choose?”

It hit at a raw moment, right as leaked chats exposed executives mocking owners, fueling demands for change.

Fans see Dale Jr. and Kelley as fixes because they’ve managed to thrive under the current NASCAR leadership. JR Motorsports racked up 14 Xfinity wins this year without getting involved in any charter drama. And because of this, fans are rallying behind Dale Jr. to be in the top position. This push surges now because of the leaked chats, where Childress got slammed for not being a yes-man for the executives, urging a shift to Dale Jr., who understands and loves the sport with his heart.

If Kevin Harvick were willing to walk away from all of his NASCAR ventures, he would be the #1 pick to take over as President of NASCAR.

Who would you choose?

— Couch Racer (@CouchRacerShop) November 24, 2025

Kenny Wallace, a 25-year Cup vet with nine Xfinity wins, fueled the flames on X by commenting, “I agree with this 💯 @DaleJr is smart. Dale Jr. for @NASCAR leadership role 🏁.”

Wallace, who is the brother of Rusty and Mike, knows the hard work and ethics to run a sport from his ’90s prime and broadcasting stints and never shies away from pointing out the sport’s flaws. His vote for Dale Jr. highlights his post-2017 hard work, where he hosted top podcasts, owned the CARS Tour with Harvick since 2023, and drew crowds as a 15-time Most Popular Driver.

Against the leaks’ ugliness, fans see Dale Jr. and his sister Kelly as the bridge to heal rifts, because of their gritty and resilient nature, which they got from their dad, Dale Earnhardt Sr.

These ideas ripple wide, pulling in everyday fans who share the frustration.

Fan voices amplify the push

One supporter cut right to it, “Earnhardt Kelley would also be good in some sort of top leadership capacity.” Kelley’s CEO role at JR Motorsports shines here. She recruited Danica Patrick in 2010 for Nationwide starts and guided Tyler Reddick to the 2018 title, all while eyeing a Cup entry tied to the lawsuit’s end. Her early days of managing Dale Jr.’s finances post-college built that sharp edge, making her a natural for steering NASCAR through the ongoing storm.

Shifting gears, another fan weighed tough choices, “As much as it pains me to type, Denny Hamlin. Experience as a top driver and team owner. Major life changes in the past year. Sick of the current administration (obviously). Also painful, next best, @JeffBurton @DaleJr and @EarnhardtKelley are needed where they are. @KevinHarvick too.”

Hamlin‘s 23XI co-ownership of the 23XI team makes him a suitable candidate for the leadership role in this fan’s eyes, while Burton’s 21-win career and Harvick’s successful broadcasting career echo the need for proven hands amid ongoing lawsuit turmoil.

“Jeff Burton, Smoke, Harvick, Jr/Kelley, Kyle Busch would be a pool of people I’d like to have involved.” Burton’s calm analyst vibe from his 1990s poles paired with Tony Stewart’s (“Smoke”) two championships and bold, no-nonsense attitude make them a perfect pair in leading the sport. Also, Busch’s 63 Cup wins in more than two decades add a layer of experience in the leadership role. It’s a nod to blending old-school toughness with Dale Jr.’s fresh appeal.

Diving deeper into strategy, a voice noted, “Also…step back and wonder why Dale Jr. and Kelley haven’t brought a team to the Cup series yet? Maybe the plan is much bigger…to run a series the way Dale Sr. would have. Current overseers in NASCAR would be handing in resignations if Dale Sr. were still alive to witness this crap.”

JRM’s 2026 Daytona 500 entry with Justin Allgaier hints at their bigger plan, but after watching the ongoing uncertainty in the sport regarding charter and playoff format, they are waiting for the right time to make an entry. This fan also remembers and misses Dale Sr.’s aggressive and dominant nature to handle today’s executive nonsense boldly.

Wrapping up the fan reaction, one fan finally nailed the heart, “I’m seeing a lot of Kelley Earnhardt, and I like it a lot. Jr. would be great, but he’s too enjoyable with Dirty Mo and JR Motorsports, unless he could do it all, which he’s got a young family also. My vote is Kelley if she wants it. Dream world.”

Kelley’s board seat at sponsor Brandt since 2019 shows her reach, and her part in the decision to delay their full-time Cup Series entry because of the ongoing lawsuit shows her sports-savvy mindset.

So what’s your take on this debate? Who would you vote for? Drop your comments.